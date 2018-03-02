Cactus League ballparks bringing the heat with new menu items

Move over peanuts and Cracker Jacks! The Valley's 10 Cactus League ballparks are bringing the heat when it comes to the new spring training menus. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Salt River Fields, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, is introducing the Ghost and the Darkness burger, a 1/2 pound burger topped with spicy ghost peppers and ghost pepper jack cheese. You can also find the Walk Off Waffle, buffalo chicken bites topped with coleslaw blue cheese in a sweet waffle cone.

"We spend a lot of time in our off-season touring other stadiums and making sure we're staying competitive," said Rob Brackett, general manager of Spectra Food Services at Salt River Field.

On the west side, Surprise Stadium is taking the good old fashioned hot dog to new levels with the High Heat Dog - a jumbo dog topped with sriracha ketchup, pepper mustard and jalapeno relish. For those who can't handle the heat, there's the tamale dog - a jumbo dog placed inside a green chili tamale.

The Cheesy Change up is the newest item you'll find at Goodyear Ballpark. It's a bacon cheeseburger in between two grilled cheese sandwiches as buns.

Or get your cheese fix at Maryvale Baseball Park with their most popular item: The Bratcho - nachos with a bratwurst mixed in.

Whether you're there for the sun, the fun or the baseball - the food this year is hitting out of the park.

