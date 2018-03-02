Father and son turn hobby into Phoenix-area business

Scott and Marcus Gilbert spent years venturing down different career paths, but for the Phoenix-area father-son duo behind Rusted Bull Custom Metal, all roads led to their family garage. (Source: Rusted Bull)

By Christina Caldwell

GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - Scott and Marcus Gilbert spent years venturing down different career paths, but for the Phoenix-area father-son duo behind Rusted Bull Custom Metal, all roads led to their family garage.

One night, 59-year-old Scott Gilbert attended a party where he saw a metal fire pit he loved. He asked where the homeowner got it, and they explained that it was actually made by their father-in-law.

Scott didn’t have a background in welding, but he figured if it could be done, he could do it. For his birthday, his wife bought him a gift certificate for a metal working class at Mesa Arts Center.

With the help of YouTube tutorials and hands-on experience at MAC, Rusted Bull was born in the family’s North Scottsdale home.

Marcus Gilbert gravitated toward and excelled in welding classes in high school before joining the Marines. After serving his country, Marcus got his welding certificate from a technical college.

Soon, Scott and Marcus paired up, and with the high demand for their custom metal planters, trellises, mailboxes and fire pits, Rusted Bull outgrew its home studio.

“We decided to give Rusted Bull a year and see where it goes,” Scott says of his now-booming business. “My wife kicked us out of the garage.”

Today, Rusted Bull operates out of a North Phoenix studio, and Scott and Marcus work close to seven days a week together, fabricating during business hours and giving estimates on the weekends. Rusted Bull recently hired its third employee, a Navy veteran and friend of Marcus.

Rusted Bull will sell custom metal works at The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, March 2 to 4 at University of Phoenix Stadium. For more info visit www.MCHomeShows.com and www.rustedbull.com

