5 Arizona destinations to catch an amazing sunset

When people think of Arizona, vast desert landscapes, beaming sunshine and exotic wildlife may come to mind. But Arizona is also home to some of the most striking and serene sunsets in the country -- hard to match in other states.

Whether you're looking to take a memorable photo, searching for a romantic backdrop or going for a scenic hike, there are several destinations in Arizona you don't want to pass up.

1. FOUR PEAKS

[Mobile app users: Click/tap here to see picture of Four Peaks]

In eastern Arizona lies one of the most unique collections of mountain tops in the Southwest. The Four Peaks, named for its four protruding points, is a must-see in Tonto National Forest because of its strong presence in the skyline, which also happens to complement the Arizona sunset.

2. SOUTH MOUNTAIN

[Mobile app users: Click/tap here to see picture of South Mountain Park]

South Mountain is a popular destination, not only due to its size -- it's the largest municipal park in the U.S. -- but its proximity to Phoenix makes it easily accessible. South Mountain Park has a mixture of greenery, including cacti and bushes, as well as unique structures that make this place a delightful place to catch an Arizona sunset.

3. SAGUARO LAKE

[Mobile app users: Click/tap here to see picture of Saguaro Lake]

Saguaro Lake on the Salt River is an excellent spot to cruise the water against a glimmering, orange sunset in Maricopa County. Pair a trip to Saguaro Lake with a boat tour or kayak excursion to make for an unforgettable experience.

4. TEMPE TOWN LAKE

[Mobile app users: Click/tap here to see picture of Tempe Town Lake]

If you like the water, but want to enjoy cityscapes, Tempe Town Lake, just east of Phoenix, makes for a romantic and photogenic palate only a few miles southeast of central Phoenix.

5. GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK

[Mobile app users: Click/tap here to see picture of Grand Canyon National Park]

A list of Arizona sunsets wouldn't be complete without the amazing and awe-inspiring Grand Canyon National Park. Its cavernous and layered rocks with orange-red hues are a fitting canvas for the glowing sunsets. The Grand Canyon is one of the most storied and researched sites in the world, and offers arguably the best views of the sunsets in Arizona.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.