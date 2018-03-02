Hundreds of inmates riot at prison near Yuma

Mattresses and other property were lit on fire. (Source: KSWT)

Roughly 600 inmates were involved in the disruption. (Source: KSWT)

All employees are safe and accounted for after a riot broke out at the Arizona State Prison Complex near Yuma on Thursday night, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

It started around 6:45 p.m. when inmates at the medium-security Cheyenne Unit attacked prison workers, the DOC said.

Roughly 600 inmates were involved in the disruption where they threw rocks, set fire to mattresses and other property outside the yard, and broke into the prison health unit, according to the DOC.

The prison is on lockdown as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

The inmates are in the fenced recreation yard as DOC workers conduct assessments, investigators said.

The department said it will thoroughly investigate the disturbance and will seek additional criminal charges for any inmates involved in the violence.

The San Luis Police Department and Yuma County Sheriff's Office assisted the Department of Corrections during the incident.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.