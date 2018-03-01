Gilbert teen's emotional plea to stop bullying goes viral

On their own, words don't always mean much. But over time, they can really start sticking to you.

That's what 13-year-old Kalani Goldberg wanted to illustrate when she filmed an emotional video after a particularly hard day dealing with bullies at school.

"Ugly, stupid, dumb. These are just a few of the things you call me," Kalani said in her video. "Every day I wear your words, and every day it hurts, every day you're hurting me. Every day you're hurting each other. I don't want to wear your words anymore."

A pretty strong message from an 8th grader.

"It's been pretty rough the last several months," she said.

Her mother Regina was shocked and saddened by the message Kalani recorded.

"I felt almost like I failed her, and that's a kind of hurt that I've never felt before," said Regina.

Kalani wanted her message shared, so her mother posed it on Facebook.

"If bullies out there are watching it who didn't even realize they were bullies maybe they'd realize 'Hey, what I'm saying means a lot and I probably shouldn't be saying that stuff anymore,'" Kalani said.

Kalani's video has gone viral. She says the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"It makes me feel a lot better because even though people are saying bad stuff about me. I have so many other people who are supporting me and it makes all those bad words hurt a lot less."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.