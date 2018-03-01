Bail denied to man accused in 9 killings in metro Phoenix

A judge has ordered a man accused in a string of killings in metro Phoenix late last year to be jailed until his trial on murder charges in the shooting deaths of his mother and stepfather.

Bail for 35-year-old Cleophus Cooksey Jr. had previously been set at $1 million, but Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp issued an order Friday denying Cooksey bond.

[READ MORE: Phoenix police attribute 9 murders to suspected serial killer arrested in parents' deaths]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Suspected serial killer Cleophus Cooksey, Jr.]

Kemp cited the evidence against Cooksey, including that neighbors heard Cooksey arguing with his stepfather shortly before shots were fired at the Phoenix apartment they shared.

[RELATED: Technology helped nab suspected Phoenix serial killer]

Authorities say Cooksey fatally shot seven other people, though he hasn't been charged in those deaths.

Cooksey has pleaded not guilty to charges in the deaths of his mother and stepfather.

[CRIME MAP: 9 murders Phoenix police attribute to suspected serial killer Cleo Cooksey]

Prosecutors asked the judge to deny bond to Cooksey.

[RELATED: Judge deciding on bond for man accused in 9 killings in Phoenix]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.