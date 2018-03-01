Cameras capture pair setting fire to dumpster, neighbors report similar fires in Phoenix

Residents and business owners in one central Phoenix neighborhood are on edge after a series of dumpster fires in a matter of days.

Surveillance footage captured Monday night outside a business on 7th Street near Rose Lane appears to show two people setting fire to a roll-away dumpster.

Neighbors say a blue recycling bin on 10th Street and Rose was set fire the same night, and late Wednesday, a roll-away dumpster outside a home near 9th Place and Rose caught fire.

No one was hurt and no other property has been damaged, but neighbors are concerned.

“I was thinking in the back of my mind 'oh my goodness, who knows, it could catch back on fire and it's so close to my house,'” says Gena Enkin who lives across the street from the Wednesday night incident.

The Phoenix Fire Department investigates suspicious fires. A spokesman was unable to provide details Thursday night when asked if all three fires are connected and whether they are considered arson.

