Mesa dog groomer, boyfriend arrested in case of missing dog, dog still not found

An employee at a dog grooming store and her boyfriend were arrested for stealing a dog from a customer, police said, but the dog is still missing.

Izabella Santa Bujanda, who worked at Animal Clipper, admitted to concealing BeBe by wrapping her with a towel and walking out the back door with her last Saturday, according to police. She then handed the small dog to Anthony Marc Barrera, who was waiting in a car behind the business.

When the pair heard the crime was getting news coverage, Barrera drove BeBe to a neighborhood in Las Sendas, possibly near Power and Thomas roads in Mesa, and released the dog near a front yard of a house, police said.

The dog still hasn't been found.

Police said Barrera admitted to what he did.

Both Bujanda and Barrera have been charged with one count of theft, police said.

If anyone has seen or found BeBe, please call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

