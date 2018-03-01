PD: Teen boy shot in west Phoenix, suffers life-threatening injury

A 17-year-old boy suffered a life-threatening injury after he was shot Thursday night in west Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported near W. Bethany Home Road and 43rd Avenue, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The boy was transported to a hospital where he is in serious condition, police said.

Police are at the scene investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

