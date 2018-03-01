More political drama at state Capitol over sexual harassment investigation

This is the same investigation that took down former state Rep. Don Shooter last month. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Another battle is brewing at the state Capitol over a sexual harassment investigation.

Several Republicans now saying the public is not getting the whole story and wants House leaders to release more documents that could include names that go beyond Shooter.

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard is refusing, saying he will not turn over the documents without a court order.

"The House released a comprehensive, detailed, 82-page report on its sexual harassment investigation that balanced the public's right to know with victims' right to anonymity," Mesnard said in a statement Thursday.

"Any further documents on the matter are confidential personnel records that, absent a subpoena or court order, the House is precluded from releasing."

Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, and two other Republican lawmakers are planning to send the Speaker another letter demanding Mesnard release the information, adding it can be done without identifying the victims who stepped forward during sexual harassment investigation.

"I'm disappointed. I wish the report was released. I know it can be subpoenaed, but I'm not wanting to go that direction if we can," Cobb said.

