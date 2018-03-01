LIST: Cheap makeup with expensive quality

Do you love makeup, but hate spending hundreds of dollars? If the answer is yes, then you’ll want to keep scrolling.

There are fabulous drugstore dupes for all those expensive foundations, primers and eyeliners that you love to test out at Sephora, Ulta or Macy’s.

Here’s a list of all the makeup bag “essentials” that you can find for cheap at your closest Target, CVS, Walgreens or Walmart.

Primer

Face primers are essential for both oily and dry skin to keep your foundation looking fresh all-day long. You could go to a beauty store and shell out $31 for a tiny tube of the Benefit POREfessional face primer or you can try one of these that I found to be especially effective and similar.

The Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser will cost you about $5 at most stores. It’s great for dry skin and will smooth out your pores nicely.

If you have oily skin, I recommend the Rimmel Long Lasting Finish primer $6. It’s not as smooth as the Baby Skin primer, but will tighten your pores and keep your makeup on all day.

The NYX Professional Makeup Eyeshadow Base HD closely resembles Urban Decay’s eyeshadow primer ($22) and it’s only $4. It lasts me a full 10-hour day without creasing my eyeshadow. It probably lasts even longer than that, but I usually am wiping off my makeup after a 10-hour day.

Liquid Eyeliner

For a long time, the Stila Stay All Day liquid eyeliner held a special place in my makeup bag, but after discovering the NYX Professional Makeup Matte Liquid Liner I never went back! It’s $7 at Target and a whopping $15 cheaper than the Stila ($22). The liquid is super pigmented and goes on smoothly with a very fine brush (good for making sharp wings). It’s not waterproof, but worth the $7.

If you prefer a felt-tip liner, the Maybelline Master Precise liner ($5) is also very pigmented, long-lasting and precise.

Eyebrow Pencil

I cut my eyebrow pencil budget in more than half when I switched from Anastasia ($18) to the Revlon Colorstay pencil ($6), which has a fantastic brush and angled tip. I really like this formula because it fills in the brow while maintaining the natural look.

If you prefer a gel to have more precise shaping, the L’Oreal Paris Brow Stylist Frame & Set ($7) is worth a shot.

Mascara

I also found some incredible mascara’s that give Benefit’s They’re Real Lengthening Mascara ($24) a run for its money.



I loved the formula/texture for the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara ($5) because it doesn’t clump and the brush will give your lashes that extra volume.

The Maybelline Volum’ Express The Falsies Flared mascara ($5) is great for short but fuller lashes and it has a nice bend brush that will curve up your lashes.



If your lashes are few and far between, the L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Mascara is great because it has a fine-toothed brush that will elongate and thicken each individual lash.

Bronzer

Too Faced bronzer ($30) used to be my go-to for that warm glow, until I found Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer ($14), which is just as warm and smooth but smells 1,000 times better. However, if you don’t like the smell of coconut then this isn’t the one for you.

Rimmel London and NYX also make nice, velvety bronzers under $10 that do not have a coconut scent.

Blush

I used to think my Marc Jacobs Beauty Air Blush was worth every penny ($42), but that changed when I tried out Physicians Formula Butter Blush ($8) that has an identical similar pink tone.

The E.L.F. Blush in Candid Coral has a delicate peachy finish if that’s more your style.

Highlighter

The Becca Light Chaser highlighter ($17) has been a longtime favorite of mine, but I was able to shave off $12 when I tried and fell in love with the Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder ($5). The E.L.F. Baked blush ($4) also has a nice peachy glow.

Eyeshadow

The NYX Ultimate Shadow Palette in Smokey and Highlight ($18) has lots of colors and a very pigmented application on the eyelid.

The Covergirl truNAKED eyeshadow palette ($9) is a dead ringer for the Urban Decay Naked2 palette ($54) with its pink and peachy tones.

The Milani Everyday Eyes palette ($8) reminds me of the Tart Tartlette palette ($46), although it doesn’t have as many colors. However, you are still saving $38!

Lipstick

You could spend $20 on Kat Von D’s Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, or you could pocket some of that cash and get the NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream for $6.

I also love the Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Matte ($5) and Rimmel Lasting Finish by Kate Moss ($4) lipsticks.

Concealer

The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer ($7) gives great creamy coverage and is tantamount to Nars ($13). I like to remove the sponge and place the liquid concealer directly on my brush/beauty blender for smoother application.

The Covergirl Smoothers Concealer ($7) comes in the form of a lipstick so it can offer a thicker coverage if that’s what you prefer in your concealers.

Foundation

I’ve tried countless foundations, each more expensive than the next, but I saved up to $20 on full coverage foundation when I switched to drugstore options. The Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless ($10) has a fantastic finish that does not change color when it dries. The L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte ($10) foundation is great for oily skin, and the L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Glow ($10) has a silky hydrating finish (great for dry skin).

Are there any luxury brand products that you want us to dupe? Let us know and we might be able to find a cheaper option for you!

