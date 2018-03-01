SFMD: 18 children injured after 2 school buses collide in Apache Junction

Eighteen children were injured after two school buses collided Thursday in Apache Junction, fire officials said.

The crash was reported near Broadway and Goldfield roads, according to the Superstition Fire & Medical District.

SFMD and Mesa Fire and Medical Department are at the scene of the crash.

Fire officials said the children sustained minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

#BREAKING 1st Alarm Medical at Desert Vista Elementary in Apache Junction where two school buses collided. Sixteen children are being treated. pic.twitter.com/YcOOG3yBwu — SFMD (@sfmd_az_gov) March 1, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.