SFMD: 18 children injured after 2 school buses collide in Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Eighteen children were injured after two school buses collided Thursday in Apache Junction, fire officials said.

The crash was reported near Broadway and Goldfield roads, according to the Superstition Fire & Medical District.

SFMD and Mesa Fire and Medical Department are at the scene of the crash.

Fire officials said the children sustained minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

