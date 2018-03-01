1 woman killed, 2 people critically hurt in southeast Phoenix crash

One woman was killed and five people were taken to the hospital after a serious crash in southeast Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

It happened near 32nd Street and Roeser Road.

Police said a woman was heading east on Roeser Road when she went right onto the dirt shoulder. She then overcorrected and crashed into a vehicle heading west driven by a man.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. In her car were another woman and three children. They were taken to the hospital as well. All had minor injuries except for a 6-year-old girl, who had serious injuries, according to police.

The man and his passenger, a woman, were driven to the hospital. She has serious injuries while he should be OK, police said.

Police said they are looking into whether speed or impairment were factors.

Roeser Road is restricted between 32nd Street and 38th Street.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.