Parents buying bullet resistant armor for kids' backpacks after Florida school shooting

John Hassett never thought he’d be packing a metal shield next to his 10-year-old son’s lunchbox.

“It is a little bit depressing when you think about it, but better safe than sorry,” said Hassett.

Hassett is just one of so many parents buying backpack bullet resistant armor to send their kids to school with, in hopes of keeping them safe during a school shooting.

“You really got to think about it’s a matter of 'when', not a matter of 'if',” said Hassett.

AR500 Armor in Phoenix said they can barely keep up with demand since the Florida shooting.

“Backpack armor…that’s gone up around 1000 percent in the last two weeks,” said David Reece, CEO of AR500 Armor.

The company is buying more steel and supplies, and working their employees extra hours to stock their shelves. They say the size of the shields is easy for kids to use in any critical situation.

“If you had to for some reason run toward something that was danger, you’d want to put the backpack on your front. If you’re running away from it, you want to put it on your back,” said Reece.

And to parents, that added safety is worth every single penny.

“When you look at the overall cost of a life, a few hundred bucks is worth the investment,” said Hassett.

Prices vary depending on the kind of backpack armor. Steel armor starts at $65, and soft-sided armor starts at $109.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.