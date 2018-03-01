Phoenix-area girl fights cancers, inspires others

When it comes to taking care of a stuffed giraffe named Dr. Goose, 3-year-old Lily Gray knows just what to do, as she wraps a mock blood pressure cuff around his arm and pretends to inject some medicine into an IV port.

That's because over the past year Lily herself has needed some extra care after being diagnosed with leukemia.

“She was diagnosed the day before thanksgiving 2016,” says Lindsey, Lily's mom. “There are very few moments in life when time stand still; and things around you, you don’t even recognize. And that was one of those moments where just everything stopped.”

But while time seemed to stop for the Grays, the professionals at Phoenix Children's Hospital jumped into action to treat Lily and her family, body and soul, Lindsey recalled.

“And they want to help them feel better. And they just take this extra time that helps transition them, and also makes us more comfortable.”

All backed with a support team including Children's Cancer Network, she says, “We got a backpack full of resources. A gas card a pill crusher everything we would need a thermometer. There is so much these organizations do, and they are locally based and there is no way we could say thank you enough.”

And with the annual Run to Fight Children's Cancer coming up at Grand Canyon University, Lily and her family have found a way to say thanks.

Lily is this year's official race starter, thanks to a call from her dad John to organizers.

“I know having cute kids promote these things and I don’t know how to put this, but I have been told my daughter is really cute. And every parent thinks that but people tell me that and so maybe there is some truth to that, so if she can help in some way, we want to help,“ John recalls telling them on that call.

The Grays say they have been incredibly lucky to have the family support and resources to help Lily fight, but now that is not true for all families.

“But that should not dictate whether a family can provide the support they need for their children, so, raising awareness and raising funds that fill those gaps is an essential part of that,” Gray says.

Lily is taking it all in stride, getting race ready with little sister Lincoln and she knows exactly what that starting horn will sound like.

”Honk, honk” she says with a smile.

And they are determined to help however they can until every child diagnosed, also hears these results.

Lily just gave that lucky giraffe Dr. Goose, “And he is all better.”

The annual cancer run is March 10 at Grand Canyon University. You can find out more information here.

Lily has her own team, Team Lily Panda, as well.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.