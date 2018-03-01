Phoenix-area girl fights cancers, inspires others

Phoenix-area girl fights cancers, inspires othersPosted: Updated:
Police: Teacher arrested for 'sexual relations' with 8th grader
A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after police said she had a "sexual relationship" with an eighth-grade student.More >
Arizona teenagers can take written permit test online starting Monday
There will be one less trip to the MVD office for parents of teens looking to get their driver's license.More >
Mesa police still searching for suspect in nail salon murder
The Mesa Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who fatally stabbed a woman at a nail salon in early February.More >
Man sentenced to 300 years in prison released on technicality
A Colorado man sentenced to more than 300 years in prison for child sex crimes is now free.More >
MCSO: Dozens of abandoned animals living in filth saved in Surprise, owner missing
On Tuesday, Animal Crimes detectives said they went to the home and found large piles of feces and animal urine through the home.More >
Teen mom accused of stabbing her newborn daughter
A 17-year-old El Paso woman is facing a capital murder charge for the stabbing and death of her newborn child.More >
VIDEO: Officer tells homeless man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >
Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake
A Russian native from Brooklyn has been accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake and then stealing her identity and other property.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Phoenix middle schoolers suspended after walkout protesting gun violence
Dozens of Phoenix middle schoolers were suspended Tuesday after leading a walkout to protest gun violence and support victims of the Florida school shooting.More >
MCSO: Malnourished dog in critical condition, owner awaiting cruelty charges in Surprise
The dog's owner said he didn’t have the money to get his dog the veterinary care and was just waiting for the dog to die, MCSO said.More >
SFMD: 18 children injured after 2 school buses collide in Apache Junction
Eighteen children were injured after two school buses collided Thursday in Apache Junction, fire officials said.More >
UofA, Board of Regents: Sean Miller will remain as coach for UofA basketball
"At this time we have no reason to believe that Coach Miller violated NCAA rules," said Dr. Robert Robbins, president of the University of Arizona.More >
Phoenix-area girl fights cancers, inspires others
Little Lily Gray is fighting leukemia and raising awareness about childhood cancer at the same time.More >
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
VIDEO: Mesa PD searching for suspect after woman killed at nail salon
New surveillance video shows the moments before a man brutally murdered a young Mesa mother at a nail salon. This happened at a shopping center near Ellsworth and Baseline in early February.More >
VIDEO: MCSO looking for owner who abandoned pets in filthy home
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said it is trying to find the woman who got evicted from a Surprise home and left two dozen animals to live in filth.More >
Video goes viral after homeless man asked to leave McDonald's
Newborn found stabbed to death, left in shed
(Source: KFOX via CNN)More >
RAW VIDEO: Murder suspect entering Mesa nail salon
Surveillance video shows a murder suspect enter a Mesa nail salon where police say he fatally stabbed a woman and fled. Full story: http://bit.ly/2F2hCEWMore >
Sex offender freed 297 early on technicality
(Source: KREX via CNN)More >