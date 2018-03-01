Suspect in Phoenix triple homicide last month killed himself

Police said the suspect had been firing a rifle from his truck, was shot in a confrontation with arriving police and died from his injuries at a hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Authorities say the suspect in a triple homicide in Phoenix last month died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Phoenix police say the Maricopa County Medical Examiner made the determination in the death of 39-year-old Edward Hallinan.

They say 50-year-old Manuel Francisco Rodriguez Jimenez, 21-year-old Francisco Javier Galindo and 26-year-old Vidal Hernandez-Gutierrez all were fatally shot Feb. 21 at a neighbor's home.

Police say Hallinan then was involved in a shootout with officers.

They say Hallinan had been firing a rifle from his truck, was shot in a confrontation with arriving police and died from his injuries at a hospital.

But it wasn't clear if Hallinan was shot by officers or he shot himself and it was up to the medical examiner to make the determination for the cause of death.

