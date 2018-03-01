Phoenix PD: Threat made against Paradise Valley High School, student arrested

Phoenix police arrested a 17-year-old student at Paradise Valley High School Wednesday after a threat was made toward the school.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Howard with Phoenix PD, several students reported to school administrators that another student was posting threats on a social media platform.

Howard said the 17-year-old suspect posted an online threat indicating he would commit acts of violence and self-harm on the school campus.

Officers found the suspect on campus and detained him without incident. No weapons were located in the investigation.

Howard said the suspect made statements to investigators regarding his involvement in the incident and he was detained at the Juvenile Court Center for one count of interference or disruption of an educational institution and one count of threats.

Howard said the Phoenix Police Department recognizes the bravery of the students who came forward when they saw something and said something and that school administrators coordinated swiftly with police to identify the suspect. Howard said that Phoenix PD will spare no resources in holding anyone who threatens the community accountable.

Paradise Valley Unified School District released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

At PVSchools, our first priority is for the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We take all incidents and any reported allegations seriously and work in cooperation with law enforcement on all police matters. We are aware of an alleged social media threat to cause harm to Paradise Valley High School. There is no evidence to substantiate this threat. The student will be disciplined in accordance with the Parent/Student Handbook. Due to the Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act (FERPA), PVSchools cannot provide any details about the student in question, including the disciplinary action(s) that will be taken. It’s always advisable that parents check their teen’s phones and/or tablets to see what they are texting, posting on social media and passing on to others. Teens should be reminded that making alleged threats, even when they intend it as a joke, can have severe consequences and is considered a felony. Parents should never hesitate to call or email the school, as well as the police if they hear or see any concerning information. In closing, PVSchools and Paradise Valley High School are cooperating fully with the Phoenix Police Department on the investigation. Any additional questions you may have about the case should be referred to the Phoenix Police Department.

When school administrators learned of threats they quickly reported to them to the Phoenix Police who were able to take a suspect into custody without incident. This is a great example of seeing something and saying something works for our community. https://t.co/ihyCVe5e61 pic.twitter.com/FLmI31L3pl — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) March 1, 2018

