Gov. Ducey forms Arizona Cybersecurity Team

Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order on Thursday to create the Arizona Cybersecurity Team (ACT), which is a diverse team of experts from the private sector, higher education and the state, local and federal governments to protect Arizonans from a cyber attack.

According to the governor, government, businesses and citizens are faced with a challenging and complex task of securing critical information online.

In order to accomplish this, the ACT enhances collaboration among those involved to address cybersecurity statewide and advise and provide recommendations to the governor.

Additional objectives include enhancing cybersecurity workforce development and education and increasing public awareness on cybersecurity best practices.

“The creation of the Arizona Cybersecurity Team is another step we can take to enhance our cyber preparedness,” Ducey said in a statement. “In today’s world, the threat of cyber attacks is persistent and constantly evolving, which is why we are taking proactive steps to mitigate that threat and making sure agencies continually improve their cyber defenses. The security of our information systems is a top priority and we need to work together as one team throughout the government and the private sector to strengthen collaboration and risk management efforts.”

The move was praised by Sen. John McCain.

“Over the last several years, we have seen cyberattacks target critical national security infrastructure, threaten our democratic institutions and compromise the information of millions of American citizens,” he said. “It’s never been more critical for the public and private sectors to work together to strengthen our cyber defenses and protect Arizonans. I want to thank Gov. Ducey for his leadership in establishing the Arizona Cybersecurity Team, which will bring diverse expertise and experience to the table to enhance our cyber capabilities, educate the public and train a capable workforce to combat this 21st-century challenge.”

