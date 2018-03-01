3 On Your Side convinces handyman to return more money

Cheryl Bares is all smiles these days and says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

"I didn't believe it until I had the money in my hand,” Bares said. “If it wasn't for Gary Harper and Channel 3, there is no way I would have seen that money."

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, Bares explained how she found a flyer dropped off at her home advertising handyman work. So, she called the number to see if she could have new flooring installed. And, that's when she started dealing with a guy named Abe Shepherd, who claimed he could do flooring.

So, she gave Shepherd a check for $700 to get started.

"He said 'I'm not going to take your money and run,” she said. “And, what did he do?" Gary Harper asked. "Well, he kind of ran with our money," she chuckled.

3 On Your Side got involved and we discovered Shepherd spent four years in prison for fraudulent schemes and theft before being released in 2016.

So, we had the Pinal County Sheriff's Office get involved and they contacted Shepherd.

That seemed to do the trick because Shepherd told Bares he would wire her $700. All she had to do was collect the money at Walmart.

“I was a little skeptical, but I went to Walmart and got my $700,” Bares said. “Without Gary, we'd had never seen our money."

You may recall in a recent report that 3 On Your Side also convinced Shepherd to return $500 back to George Stone who paid the convicted handyman to install a new shower enclosure. But Shepherd never did.

Bares says it's great to get her $700 back and says she’ll remember her last conversation with Shepherd.

“He did say one thing to me. He said, 'please tell that guy from Channel 3 that I got you your money,'” she said laughing.

When 3 On Your Side spoke to Shepherd, he claimed that he had taken on too much work and that’s why this ordeal happened. However, he says he’s learned a lesson and will more careful.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.