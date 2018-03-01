Shrimp Chopped Salad with Sugar Snap Peas, Cucumber and Mint

Yield: 4 Servings

½ lb Sugar snap peas, strings removed

1 lb. Shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 Tbsp Vegetable oil

1 each Carrot, cut in matchsticks

¼ lb Radishes, thinly sliced

1 small Cucumber, peeled and sliced

4 cups Baby greens and romaine

3-4 Tbsp Mint, roughly chopped

3 Tbsp. Cilantro

1 Tbsp Toasted sesame seeds

2 each Green onions, sliced

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper



1. Fill a large saucepot fitted with a steamer basket and lid with about an inch of water; bring to a boil. Have a mixing bowl filled with ice water ready. Place the snap peas into the steamer pot, cover and steam for about a minute until the peas turn bright green. Immediately plunge the peas into the ice water. Drain and cut into 1 inch pieces on the diagonal.

2. Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add the olive oil and the shrimp. Season with salt and pepper and sauté 2-3 minutes until shrimp are almost done, transfer to a plate. When shrimp are cool enough to handle slice into bite-size pieces.

3. In a large mixing bowl, combine the peas, carrots, radishes, cucumber, greens, mint and cilantro. Toss with enough of the lemon soy vinaigrette to coat well.

4. Arrange on a large serving platter or in individual bowls. Top the salad with the warm shrimp. Drizzle with any remaining vinaigrette, the sesame seeds and onions.

Lemon Soy Vinaigrette

Yield: Approximately 1/3 cup

1 Tbsp Soy

2 Tbsp Lemon juice

¼ cup Vegetable oil

2 tsp Sweet chili sauce

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1.Combine soy and lemon juice in a mixing bowl. Whisk in the oil and chile sauce; season with salt and pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning and acidity.