Shrimp Chopped Salad with Sugar Snap Peas, Cucumber and Mint
Yield: 4 Servings
½ lb Sugar snap peas, strings removed
1 lb. Shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 Tbsp Vegetable oil
1 each Carrot, cut in matchsticks
¼ lb Radishes, thinly sliced
1 small Cucumber, peeled and sliced
4 cups Baby greens and romaine
3-4 Tbsp Mint, roughly chopped
3 Tbsp. Cilantro
1 Tbsp Toasted sesame seeds
2 each Green onions, sliced
To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1. Fill a large saucepot fitted with a steamer basket and lid with about an inch of water; bring to a boil. Have a mixing bowl filled with ice water ready. Place the snap peas into the steamer pot, cover and steam for about a minute until the peas turn bright green. Immediately plunge the peas into the ice water. Drain and cut into 1 inch pieces on the diagonal.
2. Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add the olive oil and the shrimp. Season with salt and pepper and sauté 2-3 minutes until shrimp are almost done, transfer to a plate. When shrimp are cool enough to handle slice into bite-size pieces.
3. In a large mixing bowl, combine the peas, carrots, radishes, cucumber, greens, mint and cilantro. Toss with enough of the lemon soy vinaigrette to coat well.
4. Arrange on a large serving platter or in individual bowls. Top the salad with the warm shrimp. Drizzle with any remaining vinaigrette, the sesame seeds and onions.
Lemon Soy Vinaigrette
Yield: Approximately 1/3 cup
1 Tbsp Soy
2 Tbsp Lemon juice
¼ cup Vegetable oil
2 tsp Sweet chili sauce
To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1.Combine soy and lemon juice in a mixing bowl. Whisk in the oil and chile sauce; season with salt and pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning and acidity.
