Free fitness classes offered at Kierland Commons in March

Pool season is right around the corner and you can get in shape at Kierland Commons. The best part of all – it’s free! (Source: AP Images) Pool season is right around the corner and you can get in shape at Kierland Commons. The best part of all – it’s free! (Source: AP Images)
Pool season is right around the corner and you can get in shape at Kierland Commons. The best part of all – it’s free!

Every Friday in March, Athleta is hosting complimentary fitness classes at the Kierland Commons Center Plaza.

From barre to pound and yoga, there’s a variety of workouts featured with one to two classes offered each Friday in March.

So grab your tennis shoes, a workout buddy and head to Kierland Commons for free Friday night fitness fun!

You can RSVP at www.meetup.com/Athleta-Kierland/.

Here’s a look at the class schedule:

  • March 2: Jabz - 5 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.
  • March 9: ETF Circuit Training - 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • March 16: Barre 3 - 6 to 7 p.m.
  • March 23: Pound Class - 6 to 7 p.m.
  • March 30: Yoga - 5 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.

