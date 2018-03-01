Prison health care hearing to continue in March

A hearing is scheduled to resume next month over whether Arizona should be fined for failing to adequately improve health care in state prisons. (Source: AP)

A hearing is scheduled to resume next month over whether Arizona should be fined for failing to adequately improve health care in state prisons.

The hearing began Wednesday in a lawsuit over the quality of health care for inmates.

It was scheduled to resume on March 26 and 27 because lawyers haven't finished questioning witnesses.

Those dates also will be used to complete a separate hearing to examine whether the state's inmate-care provider denied care to an inmate to avoid paying a fine.

A judge threatened to fine the state $1,000 for each instance in which it failed to comply with the changes in inmate care it promised when settling the lawsuit.

Arizona could be fined as much as $1.4 million for noncompliance in December and January.

