Report finds significant drop in number of Arizona teens using tobacco products

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced earlier this week that there are now 21,000 fewer teens using tobacco, and more than 36,000 fewer teens using vape and e-cigarettes in Arizona, according to a survey by the Centers For Disease Control and Preventions.

Data from the survey shows that tobacco use among youth in Arizona decreased from 14.1 percent in 2013 to 7.1 percent in 2017. In a similar fashion, Arizona youth who use e-cigarettes and vape products fell from 27.5 percent in 2016 to 16.1 percent in 2017.

The survey is overseen by the CDC and locally conducted by the Arizona Department of Education every two years. Survey results provide data representation of 9th through 12th-grade students enrolled in public and charter schools in Arizona.

“The new data is encouraging because it translates to tens of thousands of kids in our state who are safe from these highly addictive and deadly products," said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona DHS. "We have focused our efforts in teaching kids about the harmful effects of tobacco and vapes, and we are seeing positive results.”

