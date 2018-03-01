Mashed Camotes & Tender Cornbread

Mashed Camotes

To roast a sweet potato, simply wash and then dry it, and rub it with a little oil and put it in

roasting pan and bake uncovered about 50 minutes at 350° or until soft. Size will affect baking

time. If you get a big dog it will take longer. Pierce them with the tip of a knife to know. When you

mash the camote, an old-fashioned human-powered masher is the best tool. A blender would turn

them to glue. Eat them with the skin, or not.

2 cups roasted and peeled sweet potatoes

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chipotle powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

2 tablespoons olivel oil

Mash everything together well while the sweet potato is still warm, and serve immediately.

Tender Cornbread

My old nemesis is cornbread. Somehow I had never made the one that I love. . . until now.

Adding potato starch and giving the batter time to rest added both the moisture and the

refinement in texture that I had always been missing. This cornbread will be as moist on the fifth

day as on the day you made it. The jagged edge of the cornmeal’s texture will still be satisfyingly

grainy but not gritty.

Mix the dry ingredients in one bowl and the wet ingredients (except the butter) in another. Mix

the two together by hand, gently, just until combined (don’t overwork the batter). Set aside to rest

for 1 to 3 hours so that the cornmeal can hydrate and soften. Butter the baking dish well with the

butter. I use a cast-iron biscuit mold to make individual cakes. An 8-inch cast-iron skillet work as

well. Preheat your pan in the oven or on the stovetop until the butter sizzles a little (don’t burn it).

Then add the batter. This helps to ensure a brown crust. Bake at 400° for 25 minutes.

Dry ingredients

1/2 cup supersweet dried corn powder

1/2 cup medium-grind cornmeal

1/2 flour

1/2 potato starch (Bob’s Red Mill brand)

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

Wet ingredients

3 eggs

2 cups buttermilk

1/4 cup melted unsalted butter plus more

butter for preparing the pans