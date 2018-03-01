Thursday, March 1Posted: Updated:
State Farm is hiring in Tempe
State Farm is hiring. The company will host a career fair on March 1st at the Tempe Center for the Arts. State Farm is offering full and part-time careers for qualified applicants. Join us and learn more about State Farm opportunities. You will have an opportunity to network with State Farm leaders and recruiters while exploring part-time and full-time positions.
State Farm is recruiting for the following positions: Claim Associate- Auto Initial Loss Report/Fire Initial Loss Report and Express, Spanish/English Interpretation Representative & Software Developer-Object Oriented (SD-OO) Role. Recruiters will be onsite to discuss the current opportunities, benefits and application process.
New Employee Benefits (full & part-time):
- Starting pay over $15.50 and higher an hour
- Health Insurance Options
- Community College Tuition Program and Traditional Tuition Reimbursement Program
- 401(k) and fully funded pension plan
- Bilingual Pay Differential
For more information: https://www.statefarm.com/careers/become-an-employee/career-fairs
State Farm Career Fair
Thursday, March 1, 2018, 2:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.
Tempe Center for the Arts
700 Rio Salado Parkway Tempe, AZ 85281
Phoenix Magazine March Issue Newcomers Guide
If you're a newcomer to the Valley, you are in luck! In the March issue of Phoenix Magazine, there is a newcomer guide to the Valley that'll help you become acclimated with Arizona's history, with the hottest spots in Arizona, from hiking to eating, and with really getting to know our personalized vernacular, so you can really fit in with the locals. One of the most beautiful and, often over-looked places is the Japanese Friendship Garden. Here we find Editor-in-Chief Craig Outhier, and talk about the location, the magazine and a new event the magazine is co-sponsoring called "Devour the World." The inaugural 2018 event will include 15-20 of our editors' favorite ethnic, mom-and-pop style eateries from across the Valley. Devour the World, a $60 ticket, is a new event that sort-of kicks off the Devour Culinary Classic, held March 3rd-4th which is a pricier ticket at $105, and tougher to get.
To learn more about the "Devour the World," visit: https://classic.devourphoenix.com/events/devour-the-world
To read about the newcomers’ guide visit: http://www.phoenixmag.com/lifestyle/newcomers-guide-to-the-valley.html
Devour the World / Co-sponsored by Phoenix Magazine
- Japanese Friendship Garden
- Thurs. March 1st
- 6pm-9pm
- $60
Japanese Friendship Garden
1125 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Phone: 602-274-8700
Desert Rock Winery
Grammy Award Bassist, David Ellefson of Megadeth, partners with local, Desert Rock Winery/AZ Hard Cider to produce Combat Cider and Wines.
- Two local AZ independent businesses team up to produce wines and ciders for the Global Stage
- The Combat Blood N Bullets Cabernet is comprised of Hoffman's best lots from 2015
- Combat Hard Cider is a combination of Hoffman's "Headbanger" Hard Cider and Ellefson Coffee Company Rock n Rose Blend
- Both items are being released Today (Friday 2.2) with a party at Desert Rock Winery complete with a bottle signing by The Rock Legend
- The Combat Cider and Wine are currently available at The Desert Rock Tasting Room, to Arizona Restaurant/Retail accounts, and online to consumers. Distribution will expand in 2018
For more information: http://www.arizonahardcider.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/azhardcider/
Desert Rock Winery
7302. E. Helm Dr. Suite 1002 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Phone: 707-294-7051
Suns 2000s Decade Night
- The Suns continue their golden anniversary celebration with another "Decade Night" on Friday. The evening will honor the 2000s as the Suns host the Oklahoma City Thunder
- Former Suns players Amar'e Stoudemire, Shawn Marion, Stephon Marbury, Quentin Richardson, Pat Burke, Jake Voskuhl, Tony Delk, Scott Williams, James Jones and Steven Hunter will be in the Valley as part of the Decade Night celebration. Suns alumni will sign autographs for fans pre-game in the Casino Arizona Pavilion and will be recognized during a special on-court ceremony immediately following the first quarter.
- The first 5,000 fans in attendance at Friday's "Decade Night" celebration will receive an exclusive bobblehead, brought to you by Takis, featuring Suns Ring of Honor member Steve Nash.
- The Suns teams of the 2000s defined the time period with their innovative style of play. Their penchant for a fast pace and focus on three-point shooting are now trademarks of the modern game. Steve Nash won back-to-back NBA MVP awards as a member of the Suns in 2005 and 2006, becoming just the ninth player in league history to accomplish the feat, and six different Suns players made a combined 17 NBA All-Star appearances over that 10-year period.
Limited tickets to the Phoenix Suns' "Decade Night" celebration on Friday, March 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder are available at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS.
Park, dine, drink and relax at Tempe Marketplace before the game, then snag a safe, FREE ride to The Cubs' Sloan Park!
Tempe Marketplace will operate a FREE trolley to and from Sloan Park on all Cubs home game days, starting Feb. 23. The trolley stop is located on the north side of the Tempe Marketplace property between Thirsty Lion and Kabuki and runs every half-hour to and from Sloan Park. Trolley rides begin two hours before each game. Riders can get an assigned time to ride so they can enjoy a pre-game bite or drink before heading over to Sloan Park.
Keep your ticket on hand, because Tempe Marketplace eateries and shops will offer home run deals for all Spring Training ticket holders. (Must present same-day ticket stub to receive discount. Not valid with any other offers. Additional restrictions may apply. Offers valid February 23 March 27, 2018 unless otherwise noted.)
Bar Louie
Show your Spring Training stub and get 15 percent off your total bill.
California Pizza Kitchen
Get 10 percent off dine-in, takeout or curbside orders when you show your stub. Alcohol excluded. Cannot be combined with other offers or coupons.
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Flash your stub to get $1 off any large-sized beverage. Limit one per customer per transaction. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, promotion or discount. Offer expires March 31.
Cold Stone Creamery
Get two Love It Sized Create-Your-Owns (ice cream + one mix-in) for $8 when you show your stub.
Dave & Buster's
Show your stub and get $20 in FREE Game Play with the Purchase of $20 in Game Play.
Genghis Grill
Receive happy hour prices all day with your Spring Training stub.
Kabuki
Receive 15 off your total check with presentation of same-day Spring Training stub. Dine-in only. Not valid during Happy Hour, Late Nite Happy Hour or on major holidays. Not applicable to tax and gratuity, or the purchase of alcohol, gift cards, Sushi Party Platters or the Sushi Table. Cannot be combined with other offers or rewards. One per party, per table, per visit.
King's Fish House
Show your stub for a complimentary appetizer with a minimum $25 purchase. Valid on appetizers up to $16.95. Not valid on seafood combos or platters. Limit one per table.
Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ
Get $5 off a $20 purchase or more when you show your stub. Offer valid at Lucille's Tempe Marketplace only. Cannot be combined with any other coupon or offer. Excludes alcohol. One offer per table.
Massage Envy
7th Inning Stretch! Purchase a 60-minute massage and receive a 30-minute Total Body Stretch session for FREE. Or purchase a 30-minute Total Body Stretch and receive an additional 30-minute FREE.
MOD Pizza
Buy a MOD pizza, Get a MOD Pizza or Salad for FREE. Valid at MOD Pizza Tempe Marketplace only. Ticket stub must be presented. Not valid with other offers or online orders.
Mojo Yogurt
Show your stub for 25 percent off your total order.
Portillo's
Buy one sandwich with a side and drink and receive a FREE sandwich when you present your ticket stub.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Buy any caramel apple and receive a FREE plain caramel apple. May upgrade FREE plain apple for difference in price.
Slices
Get any 2 Slices and 20 oz. drink for $6.99.
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar
Present your ticket to receive one complimentary entrée with the purchase of an entrée. Complimentary entrée must be equal or lesser value than the entrée purchased. One offer valid per table, per visit.
Thirsty Lion
Get 30 percent off your total food bill. Excludes alcohol. Valid for ticket holders only. Not valid with any other deals or offers.
Yogis Grill
Get 10 percent off OR FREE Drink with Any Meal/Sushi Purchase. Plus, get $2 Appetizers. No additional purchase required for $2 appetizer offer. 10 percent off or FREE 20 oz. fountain drink offer valid with minimum $5 meal/sushi purchase. Promotions valid at Yogis Tempe Marketplace only.
For more information: www.tempemarketplace.com/playball
Sloan Park Spring Training Trolley
Tempe Marketplace
2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy.
Tempe, AZ 85281
(480) 966-9338
The Garden Guy
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Alice Wetterlund @ Tempe Improv
Show Times and ticket prices:
- Thursday, March 1st 8:00 PM
- 18 & over
- Friday, February 9th 10:00 PM
- 18 & over
- Saturday, February 10th 9:30 PM
- 21 & over
Ticket Price: $20.00/$25.57
For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/
Tempe Improv
930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
Phone: (480) 921-9877
Tara at the movies: Red Sparrow
For more information on the movie, “Red Sparrow" visit: https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/red-sparrow
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit:
http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx
Heritage Elementary School
For more information: https://hesarizona.org/glendale-charter-school
6805 N. 125th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85307
Phone (623) 742-3956