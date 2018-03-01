State Farm is hiring in Tempe

State Farm is hiring. The company will host a career fair on March 1st at the Tempe Center for the Arts. State Farm is offering full and part-time careers for qualified applicants. Join us and learn more about State Farm opportunities. You will have an opportunity to network with State Farm leaders and recruiters while exploring part-time and full-time positions.



State Farm is recruiting for the following positions: Claim Associate- Auto Initial Loss Report/Fire Initial Loss Report and Express, Spanish/English Interpretation Representative & Software Developer-Object Oriented (SD-OO) Role. Recruiters will be onsite to discuss the current opportunities, benefits and application process.



New Employee Benefits (full & part-time):

Starting pay over $15.50 and higher an hour

Health Insurance Options

Community College Tuition Program and Traditional Tuition Reimbursement Program

401(k) and fully funded pension plan

Bilingual Pay Differential

For more information: https://www.statefarm.com/careers/become-an-employee/career-fairs

State Farm Career Fair

Thursday, March 1, 2018, 2:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.

Tempe Center for the Arts

700 Rio Salado Parkway Tempe, AZ 85281

Phoenix Magazine March Issue Newcomers Guide

If you're a newcomer to the Valley, you are in luck! In the March issue of Phoenix Magazine, there is a newcomer guide to the Valley that'll help you become acclimated with Arizona's history, with the hottest spots in Arizona, from hiking to eating, and with really getting to know our personalized vernacular, so you can really fit in with the locals. One of the most beautiful and, often over-looked places is the Japanese Friendship Garden. Here we find Editor-in-Chief Craig Outhier, and talk about the location, the magazine and a new event the magazine is co-sponsoring called "Devour the World." The inaugural 2018 event will include 15-20 of our editors' favorite ethnic, mom-and-pop style eateries from across the Valley. Devour the World, a $60 ticket, is a new event that sort-of kicks off the Devour Culinary Classic, held March 3rd-4th which is a pricier ticket at $105, and tougher to get.

To learn more about the "Devour the World," visit: https://classic.devourphoenix.com/events/devour-the-world

To read about the newcomers’ guide visit: http://www.phoenixmag.com/lifestyle/newcomers-guide-to-the-valley.html

Devour the World / Co-sponsored by Phoenix Magazine

Japanese Friendship Garden

Thurs. March 1st

6pm-9pm

$60

Japanese Friendship Garden

1125 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Phone: 602-274-8700

Desert Rock Winery

Grammy Award Bassist, David Ellefson of Megadeth, partners with local, Desert Rock Winery/AZ Hard Cider to produce Combat Cider and Wines.

Two local AZ independent businesses team up to produce wines and ciders for the Global Stage

The Combat Blood N Bullets Cabernet is comprised of Hoffman's best lots from 2015

Combat Hard Cider is a combination of Hoffman's "Headbanger" Hard Cider and Ellefson Coffee Company Rock n Rose Blend

Both items are being released Today (Friday 2.2) with a party at Desert Rock Winery complete with a bottle signing by The Rock Legend

The Combat Cider and Wine are currently available at The Desert Rock Tasting Room, to Arizona Restaurant/Retail accounts, and online to consumers. Distribution will expand in 2018

For more information: http://www.arizonahardcider.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/azhardcider/

Desert Rock Winery

7302. E. Helm Dr. Suite 1002 Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone: 707-294-7051

Suns 2000s Decade Night

The Suns continue their golden anniversary celebration with another "Decade Night" on Friday. The evening will honor the 2000s as the Suns host the Oklahoma City Thunder

Former Suns players Amar'e Stoudemire, Shawn Marion, Stephon Marbury, Quentin Richardson, Pat Burke, Jake Voskuhl, Tony Delk, Scott Williams, James Jones and Steven Hunter will be in the Valley as part of the Decade Night celebration. Suns alumni will sign autographs for fans pre-game in the Casino Arizona Pavilion and will be recognized during a special on-court ceremony immediately following the first quarter.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance at Friday's "Decade Night" celebration will receive an exclusive bobblehead, brought to you by Takis, featuring Suns Ring of Honor member Steve Nash.

The Suns teams of the 2000s defined the time period with their innovative style of play. Their penchant for a fast pace and focus on three-point shooting are now trademarks of the modern game. Steve Nash won back-to-back NBA MVP awards as a member of the Suns in 2005 and 2006, becoming just the ninth player in league history to accomplish the feat, and six different Suns players made a combined 17 NBA All-Star appearances over that 10-year period.

Limited tickets to the Phoenix Suns' "Decade Night" celebration on Friday, March 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder are available at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS.

Park, dine, drink and relax at Tempe Marketplace before the game, then snag a safe, FREE ride to The Cubs' Sloan Park!

Tempe Marketplace will operate a FREE trolley to and from Sloan Park on all Cubs home game days, starting Feb. 23. The trolley stop is located on the north side of the Tempe Marketplace property between Thirsty Lion and Kabuki and runs every half-hour to and from Sloan Park. Trolley rides begin two hours before each game. Riders can get an assigned time to ride so they can enjoy a pre-game bite or drink before heading over to Sloan Park.

Keep your ticket on hand, because Tempe Marketplace eateries and shops will offer home run deals for all Spring Training ticket holders. (Must present same-day ticket stub to receive discount. Not valid with any other offers. Additional restrictions may apply. Offers valid February 23 March 27, 2018 unless otherwise noted.)

Bar Louie

Show your Spring Training stub and get 15 percent off your total bill.

California Pizza Kitchen

Get 10 percent off dine-in, takeout or curbside orders when you show your stub. Alcohol excluded. Cannot be combined with other offers or coupons.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Flash your stub to get $1 off any large-sized beverage. Limit one per customer per transaction. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, promotion or discount. Offer expires March 31.

Cold Stone Creamery

Get two Love It Sized Create-Your-Owns (ice cream + one mix-in) for $8 when you show your stub.

Dave & Buster's

Show your stub and get $20 in FREE Game Play with the Purchase of $20 in Game Play.

Genghis Grill

Receive happy hour prices all day with your Spring Training stub.

Kabuki

Receive 15 off your total check with presentation of same-day Spring Training stub. Dine-in only. Not valid during Happy Hour, Late Nite Happy Hour or on major holidays. Not applicable to tax and gratuity, or the purchase of alcohol, gift cards, Sushi Party Platters or the Sushi Table. Cannot be combined with other offers or rewards. One per party, per table, per visit.

King's Fish House

Show your stub for a complimentary appetizer with a minimum $25 purchase. Valid on appetizers up to $16.95. Not valid on seafood combos or platters. Limit one per table.

Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ

Get $5 off a $20 purchase or more when you show your stub. Offer valid at Lucille's Tempe Marketplace only. Cannot be combined with any other coupon or offer. Excludes alcohol. One offer per table.

Massage Envy

7th Inning Stretch! Purchase a 60-minute massage and receive a 30-minute Total Body Stretch session for FREE. Or purchase a 30-minute Total Body Stretch and receive an additional 30-minute FREE.

MOD Pizza

Buy a MOD pizza, Get a MOD Pizza or Salad for FREE. Valid at MOD Pizza Tempe Marketplace only. Ticket stub must be presented. Not valid with other offers or online orders.

Mojo Yogurt

Show your stub for 25 percent off your total order.

Portillo's

Buy one sandwich with a side and drink and receive a FREE sandwich when you present your ticket stub.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Buy any caramel apple and receive a FREE plain caramel apple. May upgrade FREE plain apple for difference in price.

Slices

Get any 2 Slices and 20 oz. drink for $6.99.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

Present your ticket to receive one complimentary entrée with the purchase of an entrée. Complimentary entrée must be equal or lesser value than the entrée purchased. One offer valid per table, per visit.

Thirsty Lion

Get 30 percent off your total food bill. Excludes alcohol. Valid for ticket holders only. Not valid with any other deals or offers.

Yogis Grill

Get 10 percent off OR FREE Drink with Any Meal/Sushi Purchase. Plus, get $2 Appetizers. No additional purchase required for $2 appetizer offer. 10 percent off or FREE 20 oz. fountain drink offer valid with minimum $5 meal/sushi purchase. Promotions valid at Yogis Tempe Marketplace only.

For more information: www.tempemarketplace.com/playball

Sloan Park Spring Training Trolley

Tempe Marketplace

2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy.

Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 966-9338

The Garden Guy

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Alice Wetterlund @ Tempe Improv

Show Times and ticket prices:

Thursday, March 1st 8:00 PM

18 & over

Friday, February 9th 10:00 PM

18 & over

Saturday, February 10th 9:30 PM

21 & over

Ticket Price: $20.00/$25.57

For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/

Tempe Improv

930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (480) 921-9877

Tara at the movies: Red Sparrow

For more information on the movie, “Red Sparrow" visit: https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/red-sparrow

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

Heritage Elementary School

For more information: https://hesarizona.org/glendale-charter-school

6805 N. 125th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85307

Phone (623) 742-3956

