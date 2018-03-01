Devour the World event celebrates the international flavors of Phoenix

Devour the World is a new culinary event coming to Phoenix. The event, co-sponsored by Phoenix Magazine, celebrates the international food found in locally owned Phoenix restaurants.

The inaugural 2018 event will include 15-20 favorite ethnic, mom-and-pop style eateries from across the Valley, chosen by editors at Phoenix Magazine.

Devour the World will be held Thursday, March 1 at the Japanese Friendship Garden in Phoenix from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. but the $60 tickets are already sold out.

Devour the World kicks off the Devour Culinary Classic which is held March 3-4 at Desert Botanical Garden.

Some of the local restaurants featured at both events include Good Fortune Kitchen, Satay Hut, Flavors of Louisiana, El Chullo Peruvian Restaurant and Bar, Hana Japanese Eatery, Helio Basin Brewing Co., Sonata's Restaurant, Andreoli Italian Grocer and more.

All proceeds from the Devour Culinary Classic will benefit the non-profit efforts of Local First Arizona, Desert Botanical Garden and Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance.

The event is co-sponsored by Phoenix Magazine, Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance and Local First Arizona.

