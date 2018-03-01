Hang onto your ticket stub and snag some spring training deals at Tempe Marketplace

Heading to a spring training game in Arizona soon? Don't forget to hang onto your ticket stub and snag some sick deals at Tempe Marketplace. (Source:Tempe Marketplace)

Heading to a spring training game in Arizona soon? Don't forget to hang onto your ticket stub and snag some sick deals at Tempe Marketplace.

Tempe Marketplace is the ultimate destination for spring training deals with food and entertainment.

Visit www.tempemarketplace.com/playball/ or check out our list below for are all of the Tempe Marketplace deals when you show your ticket stub.

Food/Drink

Bar Louie: 15 percent off your bill.

15 percent off your bill. California Pizza Kitchen: 10 percent off dine-in, takeout or curbside. (No alcohol and no other offers or coupons).

10 percent off dine-in, takeout or curbside. (No alcohol and no other offers or coupons). The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: $1 off any large-sized beverage.

$1 off any large-sized beverage. Cold Stone Creamery: Two for $8, get two Love It size create your own for $8.

Two for $8, get two Love It size create your own for $8. Genghis Grill: Receive happy hour prices all day.

Receive happy hour prices all day. Kabuki Japanese Restaurant: 15 percent off your check. (Valid at Glendale and Tempe locations with same-day spring training ticket).

15 percent off your check. (Valid at Glendale and Tempe locations with same-day spring training ticket). King's Fish House: Complimentary appetizer. (Valid with minimum $25 purchase for appetizers up to $16.95. Not valid on seafood combos or platters and one per table).

Complimentary appetizer. (Valid with minimum $25 purchase for appetizers up to $16.95. Not valid on seafood combos or platters and one per table). Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que: $5 off a $20 purchase or more. (Cannot be combined with other coupons or offers and excludes alcohol).

$5 off a $20 purchase or more. (Cannot be combined with other coupons or offers and excludes alcohol). MOD Pizza: Buy a MOD pizza, get a MOD pizza or salad free. (Not valid with other offers).

Buy a MOD pizza, get a MOD pizza or salad free. (Not valid with other offers). Mojo Yogurt: 25 percent off.

25 percent off. Portillo's: Buy one sandwich, side & drink and get a sandwich free. (Free sandwich must be of equal or lesser value. Not valid with other offers, discounts or special promotions).

Buy one sandwich, side & drink and get a sandwich free. (Free sandwich must be of equal or lesser value. Not valid with other offers, discounts or special promotions). Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: Buy any one caramel apple, get plain one free.

Buy any one caramel apple, get plain one free. Slices Pizza: Any two slices and a 20-ounce drink for $6.99.

Any two slices and a 20-ounce drink for $6.99. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar: Complimentary Entree with purchase of an entree. (Complimentary entree must be equal or lesser value than the entree purchased).

Complimentary Entree with purchase of an entree. (Complimentary entree must be equal or lesser value than the entree purchased). Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill: 20 percent off food. (Excludes alcohol. Not valid with any other offers or deals).

20 percent off food. (Excludes alcohol. Not valid with any other offers or deals). Yogis Grill: 10 percent off or free drink with any meal/sushi purchase + $2 appetizers (edamame, croquettes or egg rolls).

Entertainment

Dave and Busters: $20 in free gameplay with the purchase of $20 in gameplay. (Excludes Wednesdays).

$20 in free gameplay with the purchase of $20 in gameplay. (Excludes Wednesdays). Massage Envy: Purchase a 60-minute massage and receive a 30-minute total body stretch free or purchase a 30-minute total body stretch and receive an additional 30-minute free.

