Booker, Jackson help Suns end skid with win over Grizzlies

Booker, Jackson help Suns end skid with win over GrizzliesPosted: Updated:
Arizona teenagers can take written permit test online starting Monday
There will be one less trip to the MVD office for parents of teens looking to get their driver's license.More >
Mesa police still searching for suspect in nail salon murder
The Mesa Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who fatally stabbed a woman at a nail salon in early February.More >
VIDEO: Officer tells man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >
MCSO: Dozens of abandoned animals living in filth saved in Surprise, owner missing
On Tuesday, Animal Crimes detectives said they went to the home and found large piles of feces and animal urine through the home.More >
Dog abandoned in car for several days rescued in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police had to bust into a truck Tuesday after a concerned caller told officers a dog inside had been abandoned for at least four days.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
UPDATE
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.More >
'He's not a monster' says relative of man accused of church threat
The relative of a man accused of threatening to open fire in his church, says he’s not a monster, he just needs help.More >
Phoenix middle schoolers suspended after walkout protesting gun violence
Dozens of Phoenix middle schoolers were suspended Tuesday after leading a walkout to protest gun violence and support victims of the Florida school shooting.More >
More homeowners installing secret doors and passageways
Secret doors and passageways are more popular than ever with homeowners looking for creative ways to protect their families and prized possessions.More >
Parents & students call for change after 5th Queen Creek High student commits suicide
Rudy Bencomo is one of five Queen Creek High School students who have taken their life since July.More >
VIDEO: Mesa PD searching for suspect after woman killed at nail salon
New surveillance video shows the moments before a man brutally murdered a young Mesa mother at a nail salon. This happened at a shopping center near Ellsworth and Baseline in early February.More >
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
It was high drama on the highway Wednesday -- a breath-taking, heart-pounding pursuit featuring two of the cutest little fugitives you are ever likely to ever see.More >
VIDEO: Officer tells man to leave McDonald’s after stranger pays for meal
RAW VIDEO: Murder suspect entering Mesa nail salon
Surveillance video shows a murder suspect enter a Mesa nail salon where police say he fatally stabbed a woman and fled. Full story: http://bit.ly/2F2hCEWMore >
VIDEO: Next week Arizona teens will be able to take permit test online
In this video provided by ADOT, Arizona teens will be able to take the written permit test online starting Monday.More >
VIDEO: MCSO looking for owner who abandoned pets in filthy home
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said it is trying to find the woman who got evicted from a Surprise home and left two dozen animals to live in filth.More >