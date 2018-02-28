Phoenix non-profit raising money to build mobile laundry, shower for homeless

A non-profit is helping the Valley's homeless by helping them clean up, get a haircut and find work.

The non-profit called "Cloud Covered Streets" already donates clothes, shoes, toiletries and food. But now they want to crank it up by giving the Valley's homeless a place to shower, do their laundry and even print out a resume or fill out a job application.

These are artist renderings of what they're trying to build. On Thursday, they're launching a GoFundMe campaign.

"What we want to do with our trailers is just try and give them the best possible chance to get a job, to get off the streets," Robert Thornton, founder of Cloud Covered Streets.

They're trying to raise $176,000 which will cover the cost of building the trailer and keep it running for a year.

