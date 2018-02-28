School enlists clergy to help identify warning signs

In a letter to parents Tuesday, Superintendent Diana Asseier says the "pastors will not be allowed to proselytize or evangelize," but will serve as more points of contact for students. (Source: Lake Havasu Unified School District)

A western Arizona school district is launching a program that aims to help identify warning signs of potential suicide in teens by bringing clergy to a high school.

Today's News-Herald reports the Lake Havasu Unified School District this spring will implement the Pastors on Campus pilot program, which brings the volunteers to campus as lunchtime supervisors.

In a letter to parents Tuesday, Superintendent Diana Asseier says the "pastors will not be allowed to proselytize or evangelize," but will serve as more points of contact for students.

Asseier says the pastors will bring their skills in counseling and will add more eyes to observe possible warning signals.

Asseier says if the volunteers see something distressing, they will refer the issue to administrators or the school counselor.

