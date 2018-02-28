Gov. Ducey supports bump stock ban

Ducey said he supports a ban on bump stock devices. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Ducey said he's all for banning bump stock devices. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Ducey said he's all for banning bump stock devices. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday that he backs President Trump's proposal to ban bump stock devices but stayed silent on the issue of raising the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles. 

"Bump stocks are something I think the president has already said. This was done at the executive level within the agencies and if they want to take them back then I'm all for that,"  the governor said. 

But that doesn't mean the governor will support all of the president's proposals to secure schools.  

Ducey said he didn't want to arm teachers in the classrooms and would not say if the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon should be lifted to 21 from 18. 

President Trump has proposed both measures following the Florida shooting and threatened on Wednesday to outlaw bump stocks through executive action. 

