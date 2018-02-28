Gov. Ducey supports bump stock ban

Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday that he backs President Trump's proposal to ban bump stock devices but stayed silent on the issue of raising the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles.

[READ MORE: Trump urges ban on gun devices like bump stocks]

"Bump stocks are something I think the president has already said. This was done at the executive level within the agencies and if they want to take them back then I'm all for that," the governor said.

But that doesn't mean the governor will support all of the president's proposals to secure schools.

[MORE: Arizona politics]

Ducey said he didn't want to arm teachers in the classrooms and would not say if the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon should be lifted to 21 from 18.

[READ MORE: Trump suggests arming teachers as a solution to increase school safety]

President Trump has proposed both measures following the Florida shooting and threatened on Wednesday to outlaw bump stocks through executive action.

[READ MORE: Trump said to be backing away from raising minimum age on some weapons]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.