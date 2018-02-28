Arizona teenagers can take written permit test online starting Monday

Starting Monday, Arizona teenagers looking to get their permit can take the written drivers’ test online.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is introducing the "Permit Test @ Home," available to parents by setting up a free AZ MVD Now account, which is accessible through ServiceArizona.com.

According to ADOT, the written test is the only step toward a driver’s license that you can complete online. After passing, students will still have to pass a road skills test in order to receive their driver’s license.

“Learning to drive is a rite of passage for many teens and the Permit Test @ Home makes the process a bit easier,” MVD stakeholder relations manager Jennifer Bowser-Richards said in a statement. “Rather than requiring teens and their parents to come to an MVD office to pick up the manual and then return for the knowledge test, MVD is making everything available digitally.”

The Permit Test @ Home requires a $7 application fee and has a secured proctoring method where parents log into AZ MVD Now to create an account with their driver’s license or ID card.

After the account is created, the parent or guardian will have to register their teen for the Permit Test @ Home and agree to the terms. Teens taking the test must be 15 and a half years old and parents must proctor the exam fairly.

Any teenagers under 18 years old must get the application for the test signed by their parent or guardian, which states they agree to take responsibility for “damage caused by negligence or the willful misconduct of the child,” ADOT said.

Teens taking the Permit Test @ Home will have three attempts to pass over the span of 12 months.

Video provided by ADOT.

