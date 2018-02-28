Co-workers Pay it Forward to Phoenix grandmother with only a few months to live

Some days, Orozco feels like giving up, but she won't do it knowing how important it is to be around for her five children and six grandchildren. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Doss said she wanted to make sure her friend knew she was cared about. (Source: CBS 5)

Friend and co-worker Jessica Doss decided to Pay It Forward to Maria Orozco to help with her cancer treatment. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Maria Orozco prays twice a day and with good reason.

The Phoenix grandmother has stage 4 cancer, and doctors have given her two to three months to live.

"Everything is so hard for me," said Orozco. "I am not used to being like this. I've always been working all my life."

Some days, Orozco feels like giving up, but she won't do it knowing how important it is to be around for her five children and six grandchildren.

"Sometimes, it's really hard because sometimes I wake up and the pain and everything, and I say, 'Oh my God,'" said Orozco. "But people are worse than me, you know."

[MORE: Pay It Forward stories]

What's made Orozco's situation even worse is that she can no longer work and doesn't have any health insurance, so medical bills are piling up.

"I need the money for the chemo and the radiation," said Orozco. "Chemo started last week. Radiation is expensive. I need $6,000."

Friend and co-worker Jessica Doss wanted to help, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Orozco.

"I wanted her to know that there are people who care about her, people who think about her, even when she's not around, and know she's going through such a hard time," said Doss. "I want her to know she's appreciated in everything that she's done."

A CBS 5 news crew followed along when Doss and a friend surprised Orozco at her house.

"We just want to let you know that we really appreciate you," Doss told Orozco. "You mean a lot to us. You are kind, and I know you're going through a lot of hardships. On behalf of friends and family and CBS news, we'd like to Pay it Forward, and here's $500."

"She's made a difference in my life, and she does stand out," said Doss. "I want her to know she's not alone."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.