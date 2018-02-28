Softball Phenom: Yuma 7th grader commits to Cal

Jasmine Polk is focused on the future. The 7th grader at Yuma Lutheran started playing softball at 10-years-old. At 13, she’s already committed to playing in college at University of California at Berkeley.

“I really want to take it to the next level,” said Polk in an interview with reporter Jasmine Arenas of KSWT tv in Yuma. “It (her commitment to Cal) just means that I have to work ten times harder than I did before and be a better player and reach my standards.”

Jasmine practices six days a week, traveling between Yuma and Corona, California for club ball on Wednesdays and Fridays. Despite her busy schedule Jasmine keeps an "A" average in the classroom.

“She wakes up every day wanting to go to the gym,” said Rosa Craven, Jasmine’s mother. “When she first committed to Berkeley she wanted to go to the gym after practic -- She loves the game and has a lot of heart for it.”

She has much bigger goals than softball. Jasmine sees her college education as a door to allow her to pursue another dream. She wants to be an FBI agent.

“I study on the way to California,” said Polk “School in the number one priority. Cal Berkeley in the number one school in the U.S. and number four in the world, and the education is unbeatable.”

Jasmine would like to emulate current Cal senior Jazmyn Jackson, who’s helped Team USA win a World Championship.

Committing to college in the 7th grade doesn’t seem to be an issue. A recent NCAA study found a third of women who play division one college athletics commit by the 10th grade.

Committing to Cal doesn’t mean that Jasmine Polk has to go to school at Berkeley. She can’t sign a letter of intent until 2023.

