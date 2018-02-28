Construction worker killed when pinned by sliding backhoe

Yavapai County authorities say a construction worker is dead after being pinned against a wall by a backhoe.

The Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Danny Ray Parsley of Camp Verde was killed Tuesday when the backhoe slid forward and a support arm used to stabilize the tractor crushed his abdomen.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the backhoe operator told deputies that Parsley was using a shovel to move dirt as the backhoe dug out a footing for a building under construction.

The incident occurred in Rimrock, which is near the Verde Valley and just east of Interstate 17.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine exact cause and manner of death. Sheriff's detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to Parsley's death.

