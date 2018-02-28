Kingman school incident stirs false school shooting rumors

Police are investigating whether any students at a Kingman high school intentionally started a rumor about a planned shooting.

Additional officers were stationed Wednesday at Kingman Academy of Learning High School after numerous parents called the day before about a mass shooting threat.

Authorities believe the discovery Tuesday of a bullet accidentally dropped by a Kingman student caused a wave of hysteria across social media.

A school resource officer interviewed the student and his parents, who confirmed the family had gone shooting over the weekend.

Officials determined there was no threat.

However, police say the story of the incident somehow metamorphosed into talk of a shooting.

Police say they are questioning people who appeared to have been deliberately passing along false information.

