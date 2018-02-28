MCSO: Malnourished dog in critical condition, owner awaiting cruelty charges in Surprise

On Sunday, Maricopa County sheriff’s office deputies were dispatched to Waddell Road and Citrus Road in Surprise after getting a tip from the Surprise Fire -Medical Department that a dog living there was malnourished.

[RAW VIDEO: Dog in critical condition after being neglected]

When they arrived, deputies said they noticed a dog lying on the walkway with an injured back leg and appeared to be malnourished.

[RAW VIDEO: Malnourished dog receiving veterinary care]

Owner Lonnie Townsend, 79, said he didn’t have the money to get his dog the veterinary care he needed and was just waiting for the dog to die, MCSO said.

[RAW VIDEO: Neglected dog inspected by veterinarian]

Animal Crimes detectives seized the dog, which is now at the Palm Glenn Animal Hospital for emergency veterinary care. The dog is still in critical condition and animal cruelty charges are pending based on the dog’s medical report.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.