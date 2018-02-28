MCSO: Dozens of abandoned animals living in filth saved in Surprise, owner missing

23 cats and two dogs were seized from an abandoned home in Surprise. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The animals were taken to the Palm Glenn Animal Hospital for veterinary care. (Source: MCSO)

Deputies are looking for Juli Soave after they said she abandoned dozens of animals. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said deputies seized 23 cats and two dogs after they were found abandoned by their owner in Surprise.

The homeowner said the former tenant, Juli Soave, had left her animals after being evicted from the home near 151st Avenue and Dynamite Boulevard, MCSO said.

[RAW VIDEO: Body cam from MCSO detective show animals in filthy home (HARD TO WATCH)]

On Tuesday, Animal Crimes detectives said they went to the home and found large piles of feces and animal urine through the home. The stench was so bad, they had to wear protective gear and masks.

The cats and dogs were removed from the home and taken to Palm Glenn Animal Hospital to be helped out.

MCSO said when Soave is found, she'll be facing charges of abandonment, inadequate shelter and lack of medicine.

