3 On Your Side recovers nearly $7K for viewers during February

When Sandi Rowe asked for help, 3 On Your Side was there.

Rowe told us it seemed like every spare minute she had was spent on her cell phone trying to resolve a problem with Sprint.

"You know, it takes 2 to 2 and a half hours at minimum every month of being transferred and then being hung up on. Being transferred and being hung up on," Rowe told us.

Rowe’s issue centered around three separate phones lines that she canceled which all had a zero balance. But, Sprint kept on sending her a bill for different amounts anyway.

The last bill she received was for $359 and Sprint even forwarded it to a debt collector.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and Sprint discovered it was a mistake.

Apparently, two of the phones she returned were processed correctly, but the third phone was not.

As a result, Sprint waived the $359 bill and also removed Rowe from collections.

“I couldn't have accomplished that alone, by myself,” she said. “But, with Gary Harper's help, it definitely was accomplished. It's just awesome. I'm like woo-hoo!!"

3 On Your Side also helped out Ron Maceyko. He just moved his accounting business into a new office.

But when he received his first APS bill, he was shocked. Three separate bills showed up on the same day and they were for all different amounts.

To keep current, Maceyko reluctantly paid the least expensive bill, which was just over $1,600 which Ron said was outrageous.

"I don't know what to say. I'm fairly easy going most of the time and I don't know where else to turn," a frustrated Maceyko told us.

That's when 3 On Your Side got involved. After asking APS to investigate, they discovered Maceyko's meter was faulty so they repaired it.

APS then recalculated what Mayceyko owed and refunded $1,100 which is the overage from that $1,600 payment he made.

Maceyko says it all happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.

“It’ s a very good thing. Got the problem resolved. Got us into our busy season which is this week so that was like perfect timing,” he said.

And, when you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recover for our viewers during the month of February, it amounts to $6,959. And for the entire year so far, it totals $18,020.

