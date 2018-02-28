3 On Your Side recovers nearly $7K for viewers during FebruaryPosted: Updated:
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recovers nearly $7K for viewers during February
3 On Your Side
Are Facebook quizzes safe?
Answering a personality test or taking a friend comparison quiz could be a trap by a hacker looking to grab as much information about you as they can.More >
3 On Your Side
Ex-con poses as real contractor; takes nearly $30K
A Glendale man said he wrote out several checks totaling around $30,000 for both projects and although the ex-con did do the tile work on the bathrooms, he eventually abandoned the project altogether.More >
3 On Your Side
Protecting your data from cyber criminals
There are a few simple steps you can take to protect your data.More >
3 On Your Side
Convicted felon returns money following 3OYS investigation
A man took $1,200 for handyman work, but never showed up.More >
3 On Your Side
HOA radar gun bill killed
Lawmaker says she'll try getting the bill through another way.More >
3 On Your Side
Homeowners say they were duped out of $160,000 by fake contractor
And even though the unlicensed contractor was asking for more money, the couple realized all the items he reportedly ordered actually never showed up.More >
3 On Your Side
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job
Valley homeowner stuck with unfinished stucco job looks to 3 On Your Side for help.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Hack-proof hotel keys
Dorinda Purvis has a lot to keep track of when she travels. One thing she’s glad she doesn’t have to worry about losing anymore? Her hotel key.More >
3 On Your Side
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
Victim of Scottsdale stiletto attack: 'I thought I lost my eye'
A Scottsdale woman is facing felony charges after police say she attacked a man with her stilettos at a pizza place.More >
More homeowners installing secret doors and passageways
Secret doors and passageways are more popular than ever with homeowners looking for creative ways to protect their families and prized possessions.More >
Using emojis could land you in jail, expert says
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >
Phoenix middle schoolers suspended after walkout protesting gun violence
Dozens of Phoenix middle schoolers were suspended Tuesday after leading a walkout to protest gun violence and support victims of the Florida school shooting.More >
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
UPDATE
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Mesa police still searching for suspect in nail salon murder
The Mesa Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who fatally stabbed a woman at a nail salon in early February.More >
Ax-wielding woman climbs fence, threatens children on North Las Vegas playground
A woman holding a pick ax and screaming threats climbed a chain link fence at a North Las Vegas elementary school Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas Police.More >
Dalton High School teacher in custody after firing shot in classroom
Authorities say 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson brought the snub-nosed.38 revolver onto to campus Wednesday morning in his computer case.More >
Dog shot, hit with hammer and left to die in ditch rescued
Trooper, a yellow lab, has earned his name. Animal rescuers said they believe he was shot and then beaten with a hammer and left for dead in brush near Farmington in St. Francois County, Missouri.More >
'He's not a monster' says relative of man accused of church threat
The relative of a man accused of threatening to open fire in his church, says he’s not a monster, he just needs help.More >
State school superintendent discusses West Virginia strike, teacher pay in AZ
Teachers in West Virginia will be back in the classroom this week after a four-day strike. They will be returning to their jobs with a 5 percent raise.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recovers nearly $7K for viewers during February
MCSO: Malnourished dog in critical condition, owner awaiting cruelty charges in Surprise
The dog's owner said he didn’t have the money to get his dog the veterinary care and was just waiting for the dog to die, MCSO said.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Secret doors, safe rooms all he rage for homeowners
Meet the man behind a Gilbert company that specializes in secret doors and panic rooms. As Jason Barry explains, it's all the rage among homeowners who are getting creative when it comes to protecting their families and their possessions. Full story @ https://goo.gl/QnrAsT.More >
VIDEO: 'I got a stiletto in my eye,' victims says
Mike Watkiss talk to the man who says he nearly lost an eye when a woman attacked him with a stiletto at a Scottsdale restaurant. Full story @ https://goo.gl/2f9TdH.More >
VIDEO: Neighbors talk about deadly officer-involved shooting in Gilbert
As we learn more about the man shot and killed by police officers Monday night -- he was an off-duty detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office -- neighbors are talking about what happened outside that Gilbert home.More >
VIDEO: Dozens of students suspended for walking out
Students are upset they got suspended for protesting gun violence in Phoenix but a lawyer said parents could help them get the suspension rescinded.More >
RAW VIDEO: Murder suspect entering Mesa nail salon
Surveillance video shows a murder suspect enter a Mesa nail salon where police say he fatally stabbed a woman and fled. Full story: http://bit.ly/2F2hCEWMore >
RAW VIDEO: Traffic backup as DPS and fire crews round up loose dogs on I-17 in Phoenix
A large traffic back up on Wednesday afternoon was caused by two dogs running loose on I-17 in Phoenix. Full story: http://bit.ly/2FConhDMore >
