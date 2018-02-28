Man dies after being hit by SUV outside Scottsdale Safeway

The driver stayed on the scene. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man has died after being hit by a SUV in Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police said one of the two men who was hit by an SUV while on a sidewalk outside a Scottsdale Safeway on Tuesday has died.

Officers made the announcement on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 81-year-old Michael Ebertin.

The other man suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

Police said a 70-year-old woman was behind the wheel of an SUV with another woman when she, for some reason, drove up on the sidewalk to the front of the store and hit the two men.

She stopped just short of the store.

The passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. The driver wasn't hurt, stay on scene and cooperated with police, the department said.

Police said on Wednesday the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Impairment doesn't appear to be a factor, investigators said.

