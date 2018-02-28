First section of Loop 202 painted, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright

First section of Loop 202 painted, inspired by Frank Lloyd WrightPosted: Updated:
Victim of Scottsdale stiletto attack: 'I thought I lost my eye'
A Scottsdale woman is facing felony charges after police say she attacked a man with her stilettos at a pizza place.More >
More homeowners installing secret doors and passageways
Secret doors and passageways are more popular than ever with homeowners looking for creative ways to protect their families and prized possessions.More >
Using emojis could land you in jail, expert says
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >
Phoenix middle schoolers suspended after walkout protesting gun violence
Dozens of Phoenix middle schoolers were suspended Tuesday after leading a walkout to protest gun violence and support victims of the Florida school shooting.More >
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
UPDATE
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Mesa police still searching for suspect in nail salon murder
The Mesa Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who fatally stabbed a woman at a nail salon in early February.More >
Ax-wielding woman climbs fence, threatens children on North Las Vegas playground
A woman holding a pick ax and screaming threats climbed a chain link fence at a North Las Vegas elementary school Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas Police.More >
Dalton High School teacher in custody after firing shot in classroom
Authorities say 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson brought the snub-nosed.38 revolver onto to campus Wednesday morning in his computer case.More >
Dog shot, hit with hammer and left to die in ditch rescued
Trooper, a yellow lab, has earned his name. Animal rescuers said they believe he was shot and then beaten with a hammer and left for dead in brush near Farmington in St. Francois County, Missouri.More >
'He's not a monster' says relative of man accused of church threat
The relative of a man accused of threatening to open fire in his church, says he’s not a monster, he just needs help.More >
State school superintendent discusses West Virginia strike, teacher pay in AZ
Teachers in West Virginia will be back in the classroom this week after a four-day strike. They will be returning to their jobs with a 5 percent raise.More >
3 On Your Side recovers nearly $7K for viewers during February
3 On Your Side recovered $7K for February.More >
MCSO: Malnourished dog in critical condition, owner awaiting cruelty charges in Surprise
The dog's owner said he didn’t have the money to get his dog the veterinary care and was just waiting for the dog to die, MCSO said.More >
VIDEO: Secret doors, safe rooms all he rage for homeowners
Meet the man behind a Gilbert company that specializes in secret doors and panic rooms. As Jason Barry explains, it's all the rage among homeowners who are getting creative when it comes to protecting their families and their possessions. Full story @ https://goo.gl/QnrAsT.More >
VIDEO: 'I got a stiletto in my eye,' victims says
Mike Watkiss talk to the man who says he nearly lost an eye when a woman attacked him with a stiletto at a Scottsdale restaurant. Full story @ https://goo.gl/2f9TdH.More >
VIDEO: Neighbors talk about deadly officer-involved shooting in Gilbert
As we learn more about the man shot and killed by police officers Monday night -- he was an off-duty detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office -- neighbors are talking about what happened outside that Gilbert home.More >
VIDEO: Dozens of students suspended for walking out
Students are upset they got suspended for protesting gun violence in Phoenix but a lawyer said parents could help them get the suspension rescinded.More >
RAW VIDEO: Murder suspect entering Mesa nail salon
Surveillance video shows a murder suspect enter a Mesa nail salon where police say he fatally stabbed a woman and fled. Full story: http://bit.ly/2F2hCEWMore >
RAW VIDEO: Traffic backup as DPS and fire crews round up loose dogs on I-17 in Phoenix
A large traffic back up on Wednesday afternoon was caused by two dogs running loose on I-17 in Phoenix. Full story: http://bit.ly/2FConhDMore >
