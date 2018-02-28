First section of Loop 202 painted, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright

Crews working on the project gave the future 40th Street traffic interchange a coat of earth-toned paint that will be used throughout the 22-mile corridor along with the red accents, resembling an ocotillo flower. (Source: ADOT)

What was once a bleak bridge along the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway is now done up with red accents inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Crews working on the project gave the future 40th Street traffic interchange a coat of earth-toned paint that will be used throughout the 22-mile corridor along with the red accents, resembling an ocotillo flower. This bridge is the first of 40 bridges to be painted by Connect 202 Partners, the developer of the South Mountain Freeway.

To honor Frank Lloyd Wright’s early experiments in desert architecture, the Arizona Department of Transportation partnered with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to assure his aesthetics align with the designs on the bridges.

“ADOT had a unique opportunity with this project to partner with the Frank Lloyd Foundation and use freeway aesthetics to tell a story by showing differences in land uses, land uses, landforms and history as you progress throughout the 22-mile corridor,” ADOT’s roadside development, project landscape and architecture coordinator, Joseph Salazar said in a statement. “There are several elements, including earth tone base paint, that occur throughout the freeway corridor and serve to tie various aesthetic areas together in one project.”

Along the freeway, there will be five distinctive aesthetic character areas. The Ahwatukee Foothills and Cholla Ocotillo segment, for example, will feature desert plants and simple shapes based on the forms of native cholla and ocotillo plants, while aesthetics and landscaping in the Laveen Village and Riverbank section will speak to the area’s agricultural heritage.

The next bridges to be painted are the Roosevelt bridge in west Phoenix and the 17th Avenue overpass in Ahwatukee. These are expected to be done in the spring.

