Mesa police still searching for suspect in nail salon murder

The Mesa Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who fatally stabbed a woman at a nail salon in early February.

According to Mesa police, the stabbing occurred on Feb. 2 at about 7 p.m. Police say a male suspect entered the nail salon and fatally stabbed Lindsey Eastridge before fleeing the area.

No vehicle was seen. Police say they have not been able to locate or identify the suspect.

The motive for the attack remains unknown.

The suspect is described as an adult male wearing a dark hoodie, eyeglasses, U.S. Polo Assn. blue jeans and gray shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211, option 2, or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

