Mesa police still searching for suspect in nail salon murder

Mesa police still searching for suspect in nail salon murderPosted: Updated:
Victim of Scottsdale stiletto attack: 'I thought I lost my eye'
A Scottsdale woman is facing felony charges after police say she attacked a man with her stilettos at a pizza place.More >
More homeowners installing secret doors and passageways
Secret doors and passageways are more popular than ever with homeowners looking for creative ways to protect their families and prized possessions.More >
Using emojis could land you in jail, expert says
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
UPDATE
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.More >
Phoenix middle schoolers suspended after walkout protesting gun violence
Dozens of Phoenix middle schoolers were suspended Tuesday after leading a walkout to protest gun violence and support victims of the Florida school shooting.More >
Ax-wielding woman climbs fence, threatens children on North Las Vegas playground
A woman holding a pick ax and screaming threats climbed a chain link fence at a North Las Vegas elementary school Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas Police.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 was backed up near Deer Valley Road for two dogs running on the freeway. DPS was on scene to keep traffic out of the way and round up the pups.More >
CD 8: Republican Lesko, Democrat Tipirneni to face off for House seat
The results of the much-talked-about CD 8 special election primary are coming in and they do not seem to be much of a surprise.More >
Dog shot, hit with hammer and left to die in ditch rescued
Trooper, a yellow lab, has earned his name. Animal rescuers said they believe he was shot and then beaten with a hammer and left for dead in brush near Farmington in St. Francois County, Missouri.More >
Customer shoots McDonald’s employee in face with paintball gun
A brutal attack on a fast food drive-thru worker has the victim speaking out against her attacker.More >
VIDEO: Secret doors, safe rooms all he rage for homeowners
Meet the man behind a Gilbert company that specializes in secret doors and panic rooms. As Jason Barry explains, it's all the rage among homeowners who are getting creative when it comes to protecting their families and their possessions. Full story @ https://goo.gl/QnrAsT.More >
VIDEO: 'I got a stiletto in my eye,' victims says
Mike Watkiss talk to the man who says he nearly lost an eye when a woman attacked him with a stiletto at a Scottsdale restaurant. Full story @ https://goo.gl/2f9TdH.More >
VIDEO: Neighbors talk about deadly officer-involved shooting in Gilbert
As we learn more about the man shot and killed by police officers Monday night -- he was an off-duty detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office -- neighbors are talking about what happened outside that Gilbert home.More >
VIDEO: Much-needed rain hit the Phoenix area last night
Phoenix got some much-needed rain last night with parts of Phoenix getting at least a quarter of an inch.More >
RAW VIDEO: Kris Loring's initial court appearance
Police say a Scottsdale woman named Kris Loring, seen here during her initial court appearance, attacked a man with her stilettos and injured him so severely that he might lose an eye. Full story @ https://goo.gl/9atn9q.More >
VIDEO: Dozens of students suspended for walking out
Students are upset they got suspended for protesting gun violence in Phoenix but a lawyer said parents could help them get the suspension rescinded.More >