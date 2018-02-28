Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland

By April Warnecke, Good Morning Arizona Meteorologist
Flagstaff saw it's biggest snow storm of the season on Tuesday night into Wednesday. (Source: Kylee Cruz) Flagstaff saw it's biggest snow storm of the season on Tuesday night into Wednesday. (Source: Kylee Cruz)
For the first time this school year, kids in the Flagstaff Unified School District got a snow day! 

Classes were canceled early Wednesday morning as it became apparent that the heavy snow on the roads was going to make travel tricky. 

If it seems unusual to have the first snow day of the season on the last day of winter, that's because it is. It's been a lackluster winter for Arizona's high country, so Wednesday's snowfall was a welcome sight. 

By this time in the season, the National Weather Service says Flagstaff has usually picked up more than 70 inches of snow. Instead, they've had just 27 inches--until Wednesday. 

And while the area is still behind average, Wednesday's 8.5 inches of snowfall definitely helps. In fact, it's the largest storm total of the season so far. And plenty of spots joined Flagstaff in enjoying a wintery start to their Wednesday. 

Check out below the snow totals from across the state as of midday Wednesday. 

But those impressive snow totals aren't the only thing that made today's storm notable. This unseasonably cold storm brought snow levels down below 3,500 feet. Even communities like Cottonwood, elevation 3396', saw a light dusting.

 Sedona's one inch of snow was enough to coat the red rocks with a beautiful coat of white. 

Courthouse Square in Prescott looked like a winter wonderland this morning. 

And even boaters on Lake Pleasant got a gorgeous view of the snow-capped Bradshaw Mountains.

That snow will quickly melt over the next few days at the lower elevations, but at least a few inches should still be on the ground by the weekend if you want to head up to play. There's also another storm system headed to the region Saturday night and into Sunday that could add to those snowfall totals! We'll keep you updated as we get closer.

    •   