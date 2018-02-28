Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland

Flagstaff saw it's biggest snow storm of the season on Tuesday night into Wednesday. (Source: Kylee Cruz)

For the first time this school year, kids in the Flagstaff Unified School District got a snow day!

Classes were canceled early Wednesday morning as it became apparent that the heavy snow on the roads was going to make travel tricky.

If it seems unusual to have the first snow day of the season on the last day of winter, that's because it is. It's been a lackluster winter for Arizona's high country, so Wednesday's snowfall was a welcome sight.

By this time in the season, the National Weather Service says Flagstaff has usually picked up more than 70 inches of snow. Instead, they've had just 27 inches--until Wednesday.

And while the area is still behind average, Wednesday's 8.5 inches of snowfall definitely helps. In fact, it's the largest storm total of the season so far. And plenty of spots joined Flagstaff in enjoying a wintery start to their Wednesday.

Check out below the snow totals from across the state as of midday Wednesday.

But those impressive snow totals aren't the only thing that made today's storm notable. This unseasonably cold storm brought snow levels down below 3,500 feet. Even communities like Cottonwood, elevation 3396', saw a light dusting.

Sedona's one inch of snow was enough to coat the red rocks with a beautiful coat of white.

Courthouse Square in Prescott looked like a winter wonderland this morning.

And even boaters on Lake Pleasant got a gorgeous view of the snow-capped Bradshaw Mountains.

That snow will quickly melt over the next few days at the lower elevations, but at least a few inches should still be on the ground by the weekend if you want to head up to play. There's also another storm system headed to the region Saturday night and into Sunday that could add to those snowfall totals! We'll keep you updated as we get closer.

Winter Storm: DPS has responded to 5 slide offs, 8 crashes and 15 motorist assist / stuck in snow calls. During the storm, we received 428 additional calls for service than normal. Learn how to avoid becoming one of these statistics at https://t.co/1MK24DwGcU pic.twitter.com/6w37GiZxrM — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 28, 2018

Mark Trennepohl, ADOT’s statewide road weather manager, describes I-17 conditions south of #Flagstaff. The road surface is clear of snow, but watch out for ice and reduced visibility. #azwx pic.twitter.com/wgvfFMfYFY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 28, 2018

Here's the preliminary season stats for Flagstaff through Feb 28:



Snow: 34.3" (Average is 73.2")

Precipitation: 4.09" (Ave is 9.50")#azwx — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 28, 2018

Here's the latest summary of snow reports from N. Arizona #azwx pic.twitter.com/WxklKKO1fa — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 28, 2018

Official Flagstaff Airport snow total for the storm: 8.5" #AZWX — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 28, 2018

A snowy scene from Northern Arizona taken from I-17 SB Wednesday morning, #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/U1mtRw42cq — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 28, 2018

