Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn't stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.
The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?
Is the sun getting cooler?
Is the sun getting cooler? That's a question a lot of researchers are asking and much of the evidence indicates the sun will get at least 7 percent cooler by 2050.
5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty
There are about 800 million Instagram accounts out there showing pictures of everything under the sun - and even beyond. But if you live in Arizona and the Valley of the Sun, here's a few Instagram accounts I think you may dig!
My coworker's lemons are huge
He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized.
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.
8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love
With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it's no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature's splendor.
Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concerns
You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.
Don't get stuck on a mountain: 4 Phoenix trails notorious for rescues
There's no argument that the lack of cold winter weather has many people flocking to Valley area mountain trails.
Ways to stay cool at outdoor events
With the heat kicking in so early this year, we all forget how easy it is to get dehydrated, overheated or even sunburned.
Victim of Scottsdale stiletto attack: 'I thought I lost my eye'
A Scottsdale woman is facing felony charges after police say she attacked a man with her stilettos at a pizza place.
More homeowners installing secret doors and passageways
Secret doors and passageways are more popular than ever with homeowners looking for creative ways to protect their families and prized possessions.
Using emojis could land you in jail, expert says
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean 'thank you or 'I'll pray for you' or 'I'm begging here.' It's hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.
UPDATE
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.
Phoenix middle schoolers suspended after walkout protesting gun violence
Dozens of Phoenix middle schoolers were suspended Tuesday after leading a walkout to protest gun violence and support victims of the Florida school shooting.
Ax-wielding woman climbs fence, threatens children on North Las Vegas playground
A woman holding a pick ax and screaming threats climbed a chain link fence at a North Las Vegas elementary school Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas Police.
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 was backed up near Deer Valley Road for two dogs running on the freeway. DPS was on scene to keep traffic out of the way and round up the pups.
Dalton High School teacher in custody after firing shot in classroom
Authorities say 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson brought the snub-nosed.38 revolver onto to campus Wednesday morning in his computer case.
CD 8: Republican Lesko, Democrat Tipirneni to face off for House seat
The results of the much-talked-about CD 8 special election primary are coming in and they do not seem to be much of a surprise.
Dog shot, hit with hammer and left to die in ditch rescued
Trooper, a yellow lab, has earned his name. Animal rescuers said they believe he was shot and then beaten with a hammer and left for dead in brush near Farmington in St. Francois County, Missouri.
MCSO: Dozens of abandoned animals living in filth saved in Surprise, owner missing
On Tuesday, Animal Crimes detectives said they went to the home and found large piles of feces and animal urine through the home.
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5.
MCSO: Malnourished dog in critical condition, owner awaiting cruelty charges in Surprise
The dog's owner said he didn't have the money to get his dog the veterinary care and was just waiting for the dog to die, MCSO said.
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 was backed up near Deer Valley Road for two dogs running on the freeway. DPS was on scene to keep traffic out of the way and round up the pups.
VIDEO: Secret doors, safe rooms all he rage for homeowners
Meet the man behind a Gilbert company that specializes in secret doors and panic rooms. As Jason Barry explains, it's all the rage among homeowners who are getting creative when it comes to protecting their families and their possessions.
VIDEO: 'I got a stiletto in my eye,' victims says
Mike Watkiss talk to the man who says he nearly lost an eye when a woman attacked him with a stiletto at a Scottsdale restaurant.
VIDEO: Neighbors talk about deadly officer-involved shooting in Gilbert
As we learn more about the man shot and killed by police officers Monday night -- he was an off-duty detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office -- neighbors are talking about what happened outside that Gilbert home.
VIDEO: Much-needed rain hit the Phoenix area last night
Phoenix got some much-needed rain last night with parts of Phoenix getting at least a quarter of an inch.
VIDEO: Dozens of students suspended for walking out
Students are upset they got suspended for protesting gun violence in Phoenix but a lawyer said parents could help them get the suspension rescinded.
RAW VIDEO: Traffic backup as DPS and fire crews round up loose dogs on I-17 in Phoenix
A large traffic back up on Wednesday afternoon was caused by two dogs running loose on I-17 in Phoenix.
