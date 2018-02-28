Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway

Northbound I-17 was backed up near Deer Valley Road for two dogs running on the freeway. DPS was on scene to keep traffic out of the way and round up the pups.

The dogs stayed together and were darting in and out of traffic as DPS and Phoenix Fire Department worked to catch them.

One dog was caught on the freeway by DPS and the other ran off the freeway into a mobile home park where residents were able to grab him.

No word on the dogs' owners or where they came from. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said the dogs will be taken into their custody until they their owners.

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

I-17 northbound at Pinnacle Peak: Traffic is moving slowly as DPS tries to herd two dogs safely off the highway. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/ZVcIATPA8q — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 28, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.