MCSO: Suspect arrested for arson in Kingman claims he was keeping warm

Shalene King, 27, arrested for drug possession after being found with an arson and burglary suspect. (Source: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Brian Brown Jr., 29, arrested for burglary and arson after telling deputies he was trying to stay warm. (Source: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects in connection to burglary and arson reports in Kingman. According to MCSO, deputies responded to a home near the 2700 block of Arrow in the Hualapai Mountain area.

MCSO said a resident had reported a suspicious man on foot in the area lighting fires. The resident told deputies that the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Brian Brown Jr., tried to light his fence on fire.

The resident's vehicle along with other vehicles had been rummaged through and a gun and some checkbooks had been stolen, according to MCSO.

Deputies located Brown hiding in a wash. Upon arrest, deputies found two guns in his possession, one of which was confirmed to be stolen from the resident's vehicle.

Brown admitted to trying to light fires, telling deputies he was trying to stay warm by lighting the resident's fence on fire. He was booked into Mohave County jail for burglary and arson.

Upon further investigation, deputies found that there was an additional female suspect identified as 27-year-old Shalene King. King was located later that morning and MCSO said she was in possession of the stolen checks.

King also had narcotics and a glass pipe in her possession, according to MCSO. King was booked into Mohave County jail for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.