Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Chef Gabe Bertaccini- Grilled Lamb Chops with Seared Gnocchi with Roasted Arugular and Charred Lemons

Chef Gabe Bertaccini organizes and directs CULINARY MISCHiEF, Arizona's first invitation-only underground roving event featuring 30 guests. For more information, visit www.ILTOCCOFOOD.com or call 480-295-0308.

Heard Museum Guild—60th Annual Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair & Market

For more information, visit www.heard.org/fair or call 602-252-8840.

Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa

Contact Brenda at bldusseauxhair@gmail.com or call Zoltons at 480-513-8414 or visit Zoltons.com.

Dairy Council of Arizona

For more information, visit www.azmilk.org.

Revitalize Weight loss

For More Information, call 480-435-3557 or visit www.fatlossphoenix.com.

Arizona Mini Dental

For more information, call (480) 898-3053 or visit www.azmdic.com.

Catalyst Pain Solutions

For more information call 480-821-PAIN (7246) or visit www.CatalystPainSolutions.com.

Dr. Nancy Harris, Clinical Psychologist

Send Dr. Nancy Harris, Clinical Psychologist an email at drnancyharris@aol.com or call 602 697-1286.

Nuvell Clinics Medspa

For more information, call 480-459-5262.

Shape Magazine

For more helpful tips, visit www.Shape.com.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.



