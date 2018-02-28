Wednesday, Feb. 28

Local Love: Harkins Theatres

The story of how Harkins Theatres grew from a single movie house in Tempe, Arizona, to the largest independently-owned exhibition company begins with Dwight "Red" Harkins. In 1933, at the height of the Depression, Red opened Tempe's first movie house, The State Theatre. Over the next 40 years Red's business expanded to a chain of five movie theatres throughout the Phoenix Valley. Red passed away in 1974 leaving his oldest son Dan, a junior at ASU and General Manager of the chain, as head of the family business. Since then, Dan has dedicated himself to two goals: expanding the Harkins business and enhancing the movie-going experience. Each theatre purchased would be completely upgraded with state-of-the-art amenities.

With all the growth and modernization, he inspired, Dan never forgot the simple magic of movies. He used his love for movies and natural showmanship to make each guest's visit to the theatre a memorable event. Notably Dan introduced midnight movies and hosted the world's longest-running 3D film festival. One of the most beloved innovations was the popular Loyalty Cup and T-shirt program, bringing Harkins' fans back again and again to enjoy discount concessions along with the latest blockbusters. In order to expand the variety of films available to local movie connoisseurs, he created Arizona's first foreign and art film program, a Harkins tradition that continues to this day. Harkins Valley Art, Shea 14 and Camelview at Fashion Square are dedicated to showing these special releases.

Harkins Theatres continues to redefine moviegoing for loyal guests with innovative programming and sound systems, laser projection, plush Ultimate Lounger™ reclining seats, in-lobby bars, reserved seating, mobile ticketing, Cine 1™ and Cine Capri auditoriums, in-lobby PlayCenter and signature gourmet snack bars.

Harkins Theatres' passion for excellence, creativity and community involvement was initiated by its founder, Red Harkins, and goes far beyond the world of movies. This tradition continues as Harkins Theatres has helped set a new standard for charitable giving in the Western U.S. in a multitude of ways. Charity premieres and screenings, in-kind donations and public service announcements on the movie screens are just a few ways Harkins supports its communities. The company has helped many schools and organizations to raise millions of dollars and has worked with dozens of groups, including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Arizona Humane Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Alzheimer's Association, Phoenix Children's Hospital, and many more.

To visit a Harkins Theatre near you and movie show times: https://www.harkins.com/

Run to Fight Children's Cancer Day at The Habit Burger

The Habit Burger Grill restaurants will beef up their support for childhood cancer during a daylong Run to Fight Children's Cancer fundraiser on Feb. 28 at nine of its Valley stores.

The Habit Burger Grill, home of the award-winning Charburger, will donate 20 percent of sales from guests who present a printed fundraiser flyer at any of its nine Valley locations. Download flyer: www.childrenscancernetwork.org/calendar

Most of the Valley Habit Burger Grill restaurants will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. TODAY.

Proceeds will support families and children impacted by childhood cancer and benefit Run to Fight Children's Cancer, Arizona's largest race dedicated solely to pediatric cancer.

The fundraiser includes a friendly though serious competition, too. Past Run to Fight Children's Cancer race starters, along with other cancer families and supporters, will each be aligned with one of The Habit's nine locations, and will compete to raise the most money at their designated location, one charburger and one order of fries at a time.

The fundraiser will support the 8th annual Run to Fight Children's Cancer. This year's Run to Fight Children's Cancer will take place on Saturday, March 10. Presented by Children's Cancer Network and hosted at Grand Canyon University in west Phoenix, the event features a 10K run, a 5K run/walk, and a quarter-mile Cancer Survivors Walk to honor children who have beaten cancer, the kids who are still fighting, and those who have lost their battle with the disease.

For more information, visit www.runtofightcancer.com or visit Run to Fight Children's Cancer on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/runtofightchildrenscancer/

For more information on The Habit Burger visit: www.habitburger.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HabitBurgerGrillGlendaleAve/

The Habit Burger

745 E Glendale Ave., Phoenix, Arizona 85020

(602) 265-1815

Simply Smashing

Have you ever been so frustrated about work, finances, family, traffic or politics that you wanted to hit or throw a dish against the wall? Just got laid off, had a bad breakup or just had a rough day and need to smash something? Haven't we all but, we usually don't want to hurt anyone, break our possessions or destroy the house. Enter "Simply Smashing." It's a new rage room in Tempe that just opened three months ago. We check out this one-of-a-kind experience that combines fun, stress reduction and anger management.

Simply Smashing "Rage Release Room" is a one of a kind combination of amusement, stress reduction and anger management for men and women. These rooms are popping up all over North America. Now, it's come to the Greater Phoenix area. Don't bottle it up, Come and vent with us guilt free!

Great news! Now you have a safe place with permission to throw a fit. It's therapeutic. It's so much fun and best of all you don't have to clean it up.

This is a safe and cathartic exercise allowing individuals over 18 or minors accompanied by an adult to spend up to 25 minutes in any one of our rage rooms while rocking out to your favorite music on Bluetooth speakers. Demolish inanimate objects including dishes, glassware, ceramics, printers, keyboards, televisions, and car windshields with baseballs, bats, crow bars, golf clubs and hockey sticks. Safety is paramount. Gear up in our coveralls, gloves and safety goggles. (no open toed shoes) Listen to your favorite music on Bluetooth Speakers while going to town.

For a more comprehensive list of Stress and Anger Management Resources where you can search by area as well as specialty, visit Psychology Today's Therapist List: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/arizona

For more information on Simply Smashing visit: https://www.simplysmashingrageroom.com/

Simply Smashing

1301 E. University Drive Suite #101, Tempe 85281

Phone: (602) 909-1996

University & McClintock

The Wildlife World Zoo shows you how to tell tortoises apart

General tortoise facts:

Unlike turtles, Tortoises are usually herbivorous and can't swim.

One easy way to tell 'em apart: look at their feet and shells. Water turtles have flippers or webbed feet with long claws, and their shells are flatter and more streamlined. Tortoises have stubby, elephant-like feet and heavier, domed shells.

Tortoises are solitary roamers. Some mother tortoises are protective of their nests, but they don't care for their young after they hatch.

Group of tortoises is called a creep (Although you would very rarely see a group in the wild)

Shells have nerve endings, so tortoises can feel every rub, pet, or scratch

You won't be able to tell a tortoise's sex until it reaches a certain size, which varies by breed. The most obvious tell is the underside of the shell for mating purposes, it's flatter on females and curved on males. Males also tend to be larger and have longer tails

Like other reptiles, tortoises detect the faintest of smells with the vomeronasal organ, or Jacobson's Organ, on the roof of their mouths. Instead of flicking their tongues, they pump their throats to circulate air through the nose and around the mouth

Uses hard shell to product its self from predictors and they are made of the same keratin found in fingernails and hooves, scutes protect the bony plates of the shell from injury and infection.

There is no parental care of the young and the baby tortoises will fend for themselves, starting by eating calcium-rich plant matter.

Indian star Tortoise Facts:

Indian star tortoise can reach 8 to 12 inches in length and 3 to 4.9 pounds of weight. Females are larger than males.

Found in the India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Indian star tortoise inhabits dry and arid forests, scrublands and grasslands.

Can live up to 80 years

Indian star tortoise has very convex carapace (upper part of the shell) thanks to which it can return on its feet when it flips over on the back.

Indian shell tortoise has dark brown or black carapace with beige and yellow, star-shaped markings which provide camouflage (turtle easily blends with its surroundings).

Indian star tortoise is diurnal animal that is mostly active in the morning and late in the afternoon.

Indian star tortoise is a herbivore. It usually eats leaves, fruit, berries and flowers. Carrion is occasionally consumed in the wild.

Female usually lays 7 eggs (up to 10) that hatch after 47 to 257 days (depending on a temperature). Young tortoises are born with butterfly- or bow-shaped pattern on the shell which slowly transforms into stars as they grow. Males reach sexual maturity at the age of 6 to 8 years, females at the age of 8 to 12 years.

The Indian star Tortoise is classed as Vulnerable.

Major threats for the survival of Indian star tortoises are introduction of new species, habitat loss and uncontrolled hunting and collecting from the wild due to exotic pet trade

African Spurred Tortoise Facts:

Third largest tortoise in the world

Can get over 250lbs

Found in the Sahara Desert in Africa

Can live to be over a 100-years-old

Gets the water they need from the foods that they eat and has thick skin which helps restrict water loss.

Digs burrows underground to avoid the heat

Can take 30 years to reach their full-grown size

Uses hard shell to product its self from predictors and they are made of the same keratin found in fingernails and hooves, scutes protect the bony plates of the shell from injury and infection.

The African Spurred Tortoise digs burrows in the sand that can extend over 20 feet or more. These burrows and tunnels give access to higher moisture levels in their arid environment.

They spend the hottest parts of the day in these habitats.

They are corpuscular (active dawn & dust)

Clutches may contain 15-30 eggs or more.

Incubation lasts around 8 months

Hatchlings are pale yellow and only 2-3 inches at birth, however, they can grow quite rapidly reaching 6- 10 inches within the first few years.

The African Spurred Tortoise is classed as Vulnerable by the IUCN. Habitat loss is one of the major reasons that numbers have declined mainly due to urbanization and over grazing by domestic livestock. This species is also eaten by nomadic tribes and used to make longevity potions in Japan. They are also captured and kept as pets in Europe and North America. It is mostly young tortoises that are captured for trade and as it takes 15 years for them to reach maturity, it is very unlikely that they are able to reproduce themselves and therefore could face extinction.

Is also known as sulcata tortoise.

Yellow-footed tortoise facts:

From Amazon Basin & South America

Also known as the Brazilian Giant Tortoise

Size: Average is 15 inches as adults but can get up to 37in making it the 6th largest tortoise species

These tortoises make a sound like a baby cooing with a raspy voice.

Over collection for the pet trade, food and habitat destruction has caused them to be listed as vulnerable

Humans and jaguars are their biggest threats

Omnivores eating mainly plants and fruits but will occasionally eat carrion and invertebrates

Males are slightly larger and more colorful than females

The coloration helps them camouflage amount the leaf litter

Spends about half the day resting and does not hibernate like some other tortoise species

The yellow-footed tortoise can live around 5060 years.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

TicketGuardian 500 is "tailgating on steroids" it's not just an afternoon, NASCAR races are the entire weekend!

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Series is underway and ISM Raceway is part of the "West Coast Swing" where the series will compete in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and the Auto Club Speedway outside of Los Angeles.

For more information and tickets are available: http://www.ismraceway.com/Buy-Tickets/Events/2018/TicketGuardian-500.aspx. Tickets start at $35.

ISM Raceway

Phone: (866) 408 -RACE (7223)

Rockin Taco Rumble

Come for the Tacos, stay for the Carne'age! Arizona's first ever Rockin' Taco Rumble will bring the heat, the meat and all the cheesy puns on Friday, March 2, 2018 to Events on Jackson in Downtown Phoenix. Professionally produced by HDE Agency, the Rockin' Taco Rumble is a taco competition spinoff from the Rockin' Taco Street Fest held each fall in Downtown Chandler.

Participating restaurants and food trucks include: Gett' Yo Taco, Helio Basin Brewery, Jamburritos, Modern Tortilla, SuperFarm SuperTruck, Taco Bout it More, Taco Guild, Taste of New Mexico, Willie's Taco Joint, Z'Tejas

Located at Events on Jackson, 245 E Jackson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004, doors open at 6 p.m., then it's time to let the taco slinging begin! Sample every, single, delicious, taco from local taco makers and be sure to vote for your favorite in the People's Choice competition. Guests will also enjoy local craft beer and spirits, live music and delicious desserts.

Presale admission tickets are $45 online and admission will be $55 at the door. Admission includes unlimited taco sampling, six craft beers from Huss Brewing or cocktails, and a vote for people's choice best taco. Rockin' Taco Rumble is a 21 + over event.

In addition to the People's Choice, there will also be a panel of judges voting for their favorite tacos in the Judges Choice category. One winner in each category will take home a $500 cash prize, a trophy, a Golden Ticket to compete in the 2018 World Food Championships and mad bragging rights!

Friday, March 2nd

6-9 p.m.

Rockin' Taco Rumble is a taco competition

12 local taco restaurants and food trucks competing for taco supremacy a trophy, $500 cash + ticket to compete at the World Food Championships

$45 presale tickets

unlimited tacos

six beers from Huss Brewing or cocktails

Use promo code 3TV online and you will save 25% on each ticket

RockinTacoRumble.com

Participating Restaurants & Food Trucks

SuperFarm SuperTruck

Jamburrito

Modern Tortilla

Helio Basin

Taco Guild

Z'Tejas

Taco Bout it More

Willie's Taco Joint

El Jefe Tacos

Taste of New Mexico

Gett' Yo Taco

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit online at: www.RockinTacoRumble.com.

A portion of the proceeds from Rockin' Taco Rumble will benefit the Phoenix Community Alliance (PCA), an affiliate of Downtown Phoenix, Inc. and the premier membership organization for downtown leaders. Through the alliance of a strong and diverse membership, PCA fulfills its mission to activate, advocate, and build the Phoenix we want. For more information, visit online at www.phoenixcommunityalliance.com.

Waymo 360º Experience

Waymo is the first, and only, company with a fleet of fully self-driving cars on public roads. Today, it announced it has completed 5 million miles on public roads.

Today we're driving as many miles in one day as the average American adult drives in a whole year.

People in Phoenix are already getting to and from work, soccer practice and running everyday errands using self-driving cars. Now it's your turn.

Waymo, formerly Google's self-driving car project, released the world's first 360° experience for self-driving cars today.

The Waymo 360° Experience puts you at the very heart of the technology, so you can see through the "eyes" of our state-of-the-art sensors, including LiDAR, radar, and cameras, in all directions. Then, you get to take your first ride in a self-driving car from the point of view of the passenger seat.



You can view Waymo 360° Experience on desktop, mobile, or with a virtual reality headset such as Google Cardboard and Daydream.

Visit: www.Waymo.com/360experience

