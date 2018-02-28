SLIDESHOW: Winter storm blasts snow in High Country, brings rain to Phoenix

A winter storm came through Arizona, blasting the High Country with snow and covering Phoenix with rain.

Flagstaff Airport recorded 7 inches of snow as of 5 a.m. Wednesday and the Flagstaff Unified School District said all schools will be closed due to weather and road conditions.

Phoenix Sky Harbor didn't see a ton of rain but some other parts of Phoenix recorded almost a quarter of an inch and Cave Creek got over half an inch of rain.

