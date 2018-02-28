GOP winner of Arizona primary expected to win US House seat

GOP winner of Arizona primary expected to win US House seatPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Using emojis could land you in jail, expert says
Using emojis could land you in jail, expert says
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >
More homeowners installing secret doors and passageways
More homeowners installing secret doors and passageways
Secret doors and passageways are more popular than ever with homeowners looking for creative ways to protect their families and prized possessions.More >
Secret doors and passageways are more popular than ever with homeowners looking for creative ways to protect their families and prized possessions.More >
Victim of Scottsdale stiletto attack: 'I thought I lost my eye'
Victim of Scottsdale stiletto attack: 'I thought I lost my eye'
A Scottsdale woman is facing felony charges after police say she attacked a man with her stilettos at a pizza place.More >
A Scottsdale woman is facing felony charges after police say she attacked a man with her stilettos at a pizza place.More >
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
UPDATE
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
MCSO: Man killed in Gilbert officer-involved shooting was detention officer
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.More >
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday confirmed that the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert was one of its own.More >
Ax-wielding woman climbs fence, threatens children on North Las Vegas playground
Ax-wielding woman climbs fence, threatens children on North Las Vegas playground
A woman holding a pick ax and screaming threats climbed a chain link fence at a North Las Vegas elementary school Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas Police.More >
A woman holding a pick ax and screaming threats climbed a chain link fence at a North Las Vegas elementary school Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas Police.More >
CD 8: Republican Lesko, Democrat Tipirneni to face off for House seat
CD 8: Republican Lesko, Democrat Tipirneni to face off for House seat
The results of the much-talked-about CD 8 special election primary are coming in and they do not seem to be much of a surprise.More >
The results of the much-talked-about CD 8 special election primary are coming in and they do not seem to be much of a surprise.More >
Police: 4-year-old girl pretends to be asleep during murder-suicide
Police: 4-year-old girl pretends to be asleep during murder-suicide
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
Husband and wife die days apart after helicopter crash
Husband and wife die days apart after helicopter crash
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Phoenix middle schoolers suspended after walkout protesting gun violence
Phoenix middle schoolers suspended after walkout protesting gun violence
Dozens of Phoenix middle schoolers were suspended Tuesday after leading a walkout to protest gun violence and support victims of the Florida school shooting.More >
Dozens of Phoenix middle schoolers were suspended Tuesday after leading a walkout to protest gun violence and support victims of the Florida school shooting.More >
SUSD names acting superintendent amid ethics and spending investigations
SUSD names acting superintendent amid ethics and spending investigations
Facing mounting pressure from parents, teachers and a lawsuit by the Arizona Attorney General's Office, the Scottsdale Unified School District’s Governing Board announced its pick to lead the district while the embattled superintendent is on administrative leave.More >
Facing mounting pressure from parents, teachers and a lawsuit by the Arizona Attorney General's Office, the Scottsdale Unified School District’s Governing Board announced its pick to lead the district while the embattled superintendent is on administrative leave.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Secret doors, safe rooms all he rage for homeowners
VIDEO: Secret doors, safe rooms all he rage for homeowners
Meet the man behind a Gilbert company that specializes in secret doors and panic rooms. As Jason Barry explains, it's all the rage among homeowners who are getting creative when it comes to protecting their families and their possessions. Full story @ https://goo.gl/QnrAsT.More >
Meet the man behind a Gilbert company that specializes in secret doors and panic rooms. As Jason Barry explains, it's all the rage among homeowners who are getting creative when it comes to protecting their families and their possessions. Full story @ https://goo.gl/QnrAsT.More >
VIDEO: 'I got a stiletto in my eye,' victims says
VIDEO: 'I got a stiletto in my eye,' victims says
Mike Watkiss talk to the man who says he nearly lost an eye when a woman attacked him with a stiletto at a Scottsdale restaurant. Full story @ https://goo.gl/2f9TdH.More >
Mike Watkiss talk to the man who says he nearly lost an eye when a woman attacked him with a stiletto at a Scottsdale restaurant. Full story @ https://goo.gl/2f9TdH.More >
VIDEO: Neighbors talk about deadly officer-involved shooting in Gilbert
VIDEO: Neighbors talk about deadly officer-involved shooting in Gilbert
As we learn more about the man shot and killed by police officers Monday night -- he was an off-duty detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office -- neighbors are talking about what happened outside that Gilbert home.More >
As we learn more about the man shot and killed by police officers Monday night -- he was an off-duty detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office -- neighbors are talking about what happened outside that Gilbert home.More >
VIDEO: Scattered showers through the night for Phoenix
VIDEO: Scattered showers through the night for PhoenixPeople in the Valley can expect to wake up to wet streets as scattered rain is expected throughout the area.More >
Responders describe rescue after helicopter crash near Grand Canyon
Responders describe rescue after helicopter crash near Grand Canyon
Mohave County Search and Rescue helped save four people from the deadly helicopter crash near the Grand Canyon Saturday.More >
Mohave County Search and Rescue helped save four people from the deadly helicopter crash near the Grand Canyon Saturday.More >
VIDEO: Tipirneni heads to CD 8 general election
VIDEO: Tipirneni heads to CD 8 general election
Dr. Hiral Tipirneni won the Democratic nomination for the 8th Congressional District and celebrated on Tuesday.More >