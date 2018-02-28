Waymo reaches 5 million self-driven miles, releases 360-degree video experience

Although Waymo has a full fleet of self-driving cars on public roads, not everyone has the chance to ride in this new technology. (Source: Waymo)

The self-driving car company Waymo released a first-of-its-kind 360-degree video experience after announcing it completed 5 million miles on public roads.

Waymo is picking up speed after reaching 5 million miles in February. The first million took around six years, according to the company. The fourth million took six months and the fifth million took just under three months.

Waymo said today they are driving as many miles in one day as the average American adult drives in a whole year.

Their vehicles are being test driven in 25 U.S. cities with varied weather conditions and terrains including snowy Michigan, hilly San Francisco and hot Arizona.

Waymo 360 Degree Experience is available on desktop, mobile, or with virtual reality headsets such as Google Cardboard and Daydream.

The experience gives you the chance to take your first ride in a fully self-driving car. It puts you right in the passenger seat, so you can feel what it’s like to be riding in a self-driving car.

You can try the experience yourself at https://waymo.com/360experience or on their YouTube page.

If you are on mobile, click the VR goggles icon on the video and move your phone to view the 360-degree experience. On a desktop, you can use your mouse to move the screen around and in Google Cardboard, tap the Cardboard icon in the bottom right of the video, insert your phone into Cardboard, and look around.

